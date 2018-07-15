Don Jazzy reacts after Two women slam Banky W for driving an expired Range Rover SUV (Video)

Don Jazzy recently showed another side of him on social media. Known for his playful antics, Don Baba J ‘changed it’ for two ladies who mocked the car Banky W and his wife Adesua drive.

A video had emerged showing Banky W shopping for groceries at the mall. After he was done, he took his purchases to his car. On sighting his car which is a Range Rover SUV, the two ladies whose face did not show started commenting on the car.The ladies slammed Banky and Adesua for driving such a car saying it is expired and that he couldn’t even customise it.

Their comments visibly irritated Don Jazzy and he took to the comment section of the post shared on Instablog9ja to slam the ladies.

He wrote that: “Disgusting shallow minded good for nothing people that will never succeed in life. No be curse but f that’s how they think then I’m really sorry for them.”

