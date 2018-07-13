Tuition Free International Scholarships At Newcastle University, UK 2018 – Apply Here

The Newcastle University, UK in collaboration with INTO is offering the Tuition Free International Scholarship program to Individuals interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is created to assist international fee-paying students who need to complete a foundation programme before enrolling on a Newcastle University degree program.

Application Deadline:

31st July

31st October

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: International Students

Eligible Fields Of Study:

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international fee-paying students

Applicants must have completed 12 years of schooling with good grades.

Applicants must have applied or applying to Newcastle University, United Kingdom.

Applicants must have a minimum English language proficiency equivalent to IELTS 5.5

Applicants must be a minimum of 17 years old.

Application Process:

To apply for the scholarship you will need to: Fill in the scholarship application form, and send with the documents below to into@newcastle.ac.uk by 31 July (for September start) or 31 October (for January start).

The following are required during application:

Letter of offer

Latest academic transcript

Evidence of English proficiency

One page personal statement

All applications will be reviewed by a scholarship panel and successful applicants will be notified via the email address provided on the scholarship application.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information