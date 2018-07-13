Tuition Free International Scholarships At Newcastle University, UK 2018 – Apply Here
The Newcastle University, UK in collaboration with INTO is offering the Tuition Free International Scholarship program to Individuals interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program is created to assist international fee-paying students who need to complete a foundation programme before enrolling on a Newcastle University degree program.
Application Deadline:
- 31st July
- 31st October
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: International Students
Eligible Fields Of Study:
- International Foundation in Architecture
- International Foundation in Biological and Biomedical Sciences
- International Foundation in Business and Management
- International Foundation in Humanities and Social Sciences
- International Foundation in Physical Sciences and Engineering
Type: Undergraduate
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be international fee-paying students
- Applicants must have completed 12 years of schooling with good grades.
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Newcastle University, United Kingdom.
- Applicants must have a minimum English language proficiency equivalent to IELTS 5.5
- Applicants must be a minimum of 17 years old.
Application Process:
To apply for the scholarship you will need to: Fill in the scholarship application form, and send with the documents below to into@newcastle.ac.uk by 31 July (for September start) or 31 October (for January start).
The following are required during application:
- Letter of offer
- Latest academic transcript
- Evidence of English proficiency
- One page personal statement
All applications will be reviewed by a scholarship panel and successful applicants will be notified via the email address provided on the scholarship application.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
Leave a Reply