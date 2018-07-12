Teller at Petra Micro-Finance Bank Plc – Apply Here

Petra Micro-Finance Bank (PMFB) is fully in the business of rendering micro financial services to all its customers, particularly the active poor.

The bank was incorporated in the year 2008, and commenced full banking operation on 22nd May, 2008. The bank has its head office at No. 18 Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos.Teller

Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Banking

Requirements

OND Qualifications
Two (2) years experience in Banking
Not more than 25yrs for OND.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: info@petramfbank.com

