Teller at Petra Micro-Finance Bank Plc – Apply Here
Petra Micro-Finance Bank (PMFB) is fully in the business of rendering micro financial services to all its customers, particularly the active poor.
The bank was incorporated in the year 2008, and commenced full banking operation on 22nd May, 2008. The bank has its head office at No. 18 Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos.Teller
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Banking
Requirements
OND Qualifications
Two (2) years experience in Banking
Not more than 25yrs for OND.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: info@petramfbank.com
(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply