Job Opportunities at Money Trust Microfinance Bank Limited – Apply Now
Money Trust Microfinance Bank Limited, a leading solutions-driven microfinance bank in Nigeria. Our mission is to be the microfinance bank of repute, building our customers one at a time with integrated ICT solutions.
HR and Admin Officer
Control / Operations Assistant
Marketing Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Administration / Secretarial Human Resources / HR
Job Description
Develop, advise and implement hr and admin policies to assure a stable workforce;
Ensure compliance with regulatory standards and procedures.
Administrative functions
Control / Operations Assistant
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Administration / Secretarial
Job Description
Assist in managing and increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of Support Services (HR, IT and Finance), through improvement of each functions.
Coordination and communication between support and business functions.
Managing all operation activities in the bank.
Marketing Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job Description
The Marketing Officers shall:
Sell the various products of the MFB
Solicit for deposit
Write and analyse credits
Book Loans
Relationship management
Monitor loans
Other assignments that may be given to the officer from time to time
Method of Application
Applicants should send their updated CV’s to: info@moneytrustmfb.com
