Job Opportunities at Money Trust Microfinance Bank Limited – Apply Now

Money Trust Microfinance Bank Limited, a leading solutions-driven microfinance bank in Nigeria. Our mission is to be the microfinance bank of repute, building our customers one at a time with integrated ICT solutions.

HR and Admin Officer

Control / Operations Assistant

Marketing Officer

HR and Admin Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Administration / Secretarial Human Resources / HR

Job Description

Develop, advise and implement hr and admin policies to assure a stable workforce;

Ensure compliance with regulatory standards and procedures.

Administrative functions

Control / Operations Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Job Description

Assist in managing and increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of Support Services (HR, IT and Finance), through improvement of each functions.

Coordination and communication between support and business functions.

Managing all operation activities in the bank.

Marketing Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description

The Marketing Officers shall:

Sell the various products of the MFB

Solicit for deposit

Write and analyse credits

Book Loans

Relationship management

Monitor loans

Other assignments that may be given to the officer from time to time

Method of Application

Applicants should send their updated CV’s to: info@moneytrustmfb.com

