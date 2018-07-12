Graduate Trainee Recruitment at United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) 2018 – Apply Now

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.

From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Banking Graduate Jobs

Reference #: GTLAG001

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Banking

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Specification

Are you a graduate? completed NYSC and below 27 years?

Are you looking to start a career with the best financial institution to work in Nigeria?

If yes, we are on the hunt for customer oriented, detailed, result driven and technology savvy young minds who are dynamic and passionate about learning from field experts, to be part of the UBA tribe.

There is a space for you in the UBA Tribe, Join us now!!

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Educational level – B.Sc. in any related discipline

Competences:

Excellent customer service orientation

High level of integrity

Good verbal & written communication skills

Selling skills

Focused, Motivated & Results Oriented

Paying attention to details

Good interpersonal skills

Fast and error-free processing

Strong problem resolution skills

Selling & Marketing Skills

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to United Bank for Africa (UBA) career website on uba.jb.skillsmapafrica.com to apply

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)