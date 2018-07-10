PDP Reacts As Ngige Mistakenly Supports Fayose During APC Rally In Ekiti State – WATCH VIDEO

The People’s Democratic Party has reacted to the Minister of Labor Rooting for Governor Fayose during a rally that was held today in Ektit state, In the video The APC minister could be head saying ‘Bring back Fayose’.

However the PDP Has reacted to the news, referring to Fayose as a Good wife, WATCH VIDEO below!

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment campaigned for PDP/@GovAyoFayose today at the Ekiti State @APCNigeria Guber Mega Rally. … if you marry 2 wives, you go know which one wey better. Fayose is the better Wife, E de cook, E de give husband better food, …watch pic.twitter.com/g271P9ZRxj — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 10, 2018

