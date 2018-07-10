Apply For Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge 2018 for Nigerian Students

The Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge 2018 is now open. The Campus Innovation Challenge is a Union Bank initiative (in partnership with CcHub) that aims to discover and support students engaged in entrepreneurial activities across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The top 3 ideas will receive immediate cash funding of 1.5 Million Naira, 1 Million Naira and 500 Thousand Naira respectively towards creating a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for your ideas. There will be incubation support via CcHUB’s incubation services with full engagement with Union Bank.Can you bring your passion and thoughts together to solve local challenges?

EXPRESS your creativity to the world through the Innovation Challenge Platform.

EXPERIENCE the excitement of pitching your amazing ideas.

RECEIVE funding and incubation support to scale your ideas into sustainable businesses.

Pitches will take place in August. On the same day, the judges will announce the top 3 ideas. The three winners will then advance to the incubation programme where they will be supported to bring the ideas to life.

Focus Areas

They are looking for great ideas that could be related but not limited to Education, Agriculture, Financial Inclusion, Millennial Banking and Creative Arts (Arts, Music etc).

Benefits

The Top 3 selected candidates will get cash funding towards the execution of their ideas and incubation support via the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) incubation services. In addition, they will get partnership opportunities with Union Bank and our network of partners around the focus areas of the challenge.

Over the subsequent six months, the top three ideas will be supported with a range of services focused on product development, distribution and business modelling to turn their ideas into fully working products to launch in early 2019. Winners will also be able to leverage Union Bank’s strategic networks to bring their ideas to life.

Eligibility

Open to Undergraduates of all tertiary institutions in Nigeria

Only students currently enrolled in a tertiary institution in Nigeria are eligible for the challenge. If a team member graduates in the process, the idea must have been initially conceived while you were enrolled as an undergraduate.

The idea must be able to solve a challenge. However, the entry or any part of it must not have won any previous awards.

Ideas can be submitted by an individual student or a team. The maximum number of members in a team must not exceed three (3).

Application

Before submitting your idea, you are invited to attend interested applicants are invited to attend one of six ‘Idea Sprint’ workshops to be held in 6 universities between 9 July & 27 July. The universities include:

University of Lagos

University of Benin

Obafemi Awolowo University

Federal University of Technology Owerri

University of Abuja

Ahmadu Bello University

You can sign up for the Idea Sprint workshops here.

To enter the competition, apply here to submit your ideas.

For more information, visit Campus Innovation Challenge.

Deadline: August 15, 2018

