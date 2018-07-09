‘We Have Not Been Briefed On Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC Forgery’ – Presidency

The presidency has said that it was yet to be briefed about alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Adeosun’s official credentials showed that she parades a purported fake NYSC exemption certificate, which was issued in September 2009, granting her exemption from the mandatory service on account of age.

Despite the weight of the allegation, the minister has not reacted to enquiries by journalists.

However, ThisDay reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, last night said he was yet to be briefed on the forgery allegation.

“Well, I have not been briefed on this. I haven’t heard of it being spoken. I am completely unaware of anything,” he said in response to questions on what President Muhammadu Buhari was doing about the allegation.

Expectedly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had at the weekend called on Buhari to sack and prosecute Adeosun based on the allegation.

NYSC is compulsory for all Nigerians who graduate from universities or equivalent institutions at less than 30 years of age.

In addition to being a requirement for government and private sector jobs in Nigeria, the enabling law prescribes punishment for anyone who absconds from the scheme or forges its certificates.

Eligible Nigerians who skipped the service are liable to be sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and/or N2,000 fine, according to Section 13 of the NYSC law.

Section 13 (3) of the law also prescribes three-year jail term or option of N5,000 fine for anyone who contravenes provision of the law as Adeosun has done.

Subsection 4 of the same section also criminalises giving false information or illegally obtaining the agency’s certificate. It provides for up to three-year jail term for such offenders.

Adeosun graduated from the Polytechnic of East London in 1989, at 22. According to her curriculum vitae, the finance minister was born in March 1967

