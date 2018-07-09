Software Tester at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – Apply Now
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) provides the infrastructure for automated processing, settlement of payments and fund transfer instructions between Banks and Card Companies in Nigeria.NIBSS is owned equally by all licensed banks in Nigeria, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Software Tester
Job Type Full Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Grade: Assistant Banking Officer (ABO)
Department: Change Management
Division: Technology and Operations
Reports to: Head Change Management
Key Responsibilities
Facilitate the integration process of Financial Institutions (FIs) on all NIBSS product;
Ensure the certification of Mobile POS (MPOS)/ATMs/POS terminals and application integrating to Central Terminal Management system (CTMS) and Electronic Payment Monitoring system (EPMS) based on approved test scripts;
Carry out test on fingerprint biometric devices in line with NIBSS standards;
Test all applications developed in-house to ascertain they conform to User Requirement Document (URD);
Manage the change management process prior to migration to live environment;
Development of user manuals;
Development of Test case, Test plans and Test reports;
Documentation and implementation of processes and procedure.
Required Qualification
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University
Professional qualification(s) or its equivalent will be an added advantage
Programming skills/knowledge would be an added advantage
Competency Requirements:
The desired candidate must exhibit competencies in the following:
Customer Focus
Innovation
Focus on excellent delivery
Proactiveness
Team spirit
Business goal management
Experience in the use of testing tools and applications such as JMeter, HP Load Runner, JIRA, Bug Tracking Tools, Selenium etc
Good Interpersonal Skills
Ability to analyze and communicate effectively
Basic Programming skills
Certification/Testing Experience – Functional Testing, Integration Testing and Performance Testing
Security testing
Excellent analytical skills – ability to spot patterns in bugs
Required Experience:
Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience related to the Job.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – NIBSS career website on 196.6.103.10 to apply
Leave a Reply