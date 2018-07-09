Software Tester at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – Apply Now

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) provides the infrastructure for automated processing, settlement of payments and fund transfer instructions between Banks and Card Companies in Nigeria.NIBSS is owned equally by all licensed banks in Nigeria, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Software Tester

Job Type Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Grade: Assistant Banking Officer (ABO)

Department: Change Management

Division: Technology and Operations

Reports to: Head Change Management

Key Responsibilities

Facilitate the integration process of Financial Institutions (FIs) on all NIBSS product;

Ensure the certification of Mobile POS (MPOS)/ATMs/POS terminals and application integrating to Central Terminal Management system (CTMS) and Electronic Payment Monitoring system (EPMS) based on approved test scripts;

Carry out test on fingerprint biometric devices in line with NIBSS standards;

Test all applications developed in-house to ascertain they conform to User Requirement Document (URD);

Manage the change management process prior to migration to live environment;

Development of user manuals;

Development of Test case, Test plans and Test reports;

Documentation and implementation of processes and procedure.

Required Qualification

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University

Professional qualification(s) or its equivalent will be an added advantage

Programming skills/knowledge would be an added advantage

Competency Requirements:

The desired candidate must exhibit competencies in the following:

Customer Focus

Innovation

Focus on excellent delivery

Proactiveness

Team spirit

Business goal management

Experience in the use of testing tools and applications such as JMeter, HP Load Runner, JIRA, Bug Tracking Tools, Selenium etc

Good Interpersonal Skills

Ability to analyze and communicate effectively

Basic Programming skills

Certification/Testing Experience – Functional Testing, Integration Testing and Performance Testing

Security testing

Excellent analytical skills – ability to spot patterns in bugs

Required Experience:

Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience related to the Job.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – NIBSS career website on 196.6.103.10 to apply

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)