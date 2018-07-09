Integrated Software Services Limited Job Vacancy : Application Support Officer

Integrated Software Services Limited is a software development and information technology consulting company providing information technology services, solutions and products to business enterprises in Africa.

At Integrated Software Services Limited, we are committed to helping our customers stay well ahead of their competitors. Also, Customer satisfaction is critical to our success. As such, we are committed to providing flexible, low-cost solutions to our customers that will help make their businesses run more smoothly and profitably.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Application Support Officer

Job Responsibilities

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests

Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone)

Setting up accounts for new users

Testing new technology

Possibly training more junior staff members

Provide first point of IT Support contact for all ISSL staff.

Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications.

Troubleshoot technical issues to resolution and/or escalate to supplier or partner organizations as required.

Log all incidents and service requests in ISSL’s designated Helpdesk system.

Manage Helpdesk tickets, planning and prioritizing systematically to minimize backlog and ensure operational efficiency.

Monitor performance of ISSL systems, ensuring issues are appropriately escalated and resolved.

Provide technical assistance to project teams and undertake technical project roles when required; supporting the roll-out of new applications and solutions.

Demonstrate commitment to and promotion of a culture of service excellence and continual improvement within the IT team.

Qualification and Expectations

BSc/ HND Computer Science

Computing

A technical, logical thought process

Problem-solving skills

An ability to stick to strict deadlines

An ability to prioritize and delegate

A keen eye for detail

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s with Job Title to: hr@isslng.com

