Integrated Software Services Limited Job Vacancy : Application Support Officer

Integrated Software Services Limited is a software development and information technology consulting company providing information technology services, solutions and products to business enterprises in Africa.
At Integrated Software Services Limited, we are committed to helping our customers stay well ahead of their competitors. Also, Customer satisfaction is critical to our success. As such, we are committed to providing flexible, low-cost solutions to our customers that will help make their businesses run more smoothly and profitably.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Application Support Officer
Job Responsibilities
Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests
Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone)
Setting up accounts for new users
Testing new technology
Possibly training more junior staff members
Provide first point of IT Support contact for all ISSL staff.
Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications.
Troubleshoot technical issues to resolution and/or escalate to supplier or partner organizations as required.
Log all incidents and service requests in ISSL’s designated Helpdesk system.
Manage Helpdesk tickets, planning and prioritizing systematically to minimize backlog and ensure operational efficiency.
Monitor performance of ISSL systems, ensuring issues are appropriately escalated and resolved.
Provide technical assistance to project teams and undertake technical project roles when required; supporting the roll-out of new applications and solutions.
Demonstrate commitment to and promotion of a culture of service excellence and continual improvement within the IT team.
Qualification and Expectations
BSc/ HND Computer Science
Computing
A technical, logical thought process
Problem-solving skills
An ability to stick to strict deadlines
An ability to prioritize and delegate
A keen eye for detail
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s with Job Title to: hr@isslng.com
