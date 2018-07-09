How To Apply Access Bank Entry-level Graduate Trainee Recruitment -Apply Now

Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practice, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.

Applications are invited for:Access Bank Entry-level Training Programme 2018

Description

Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry?

Would you like to make your passion your career?

Are you willing to join us in our journey to becoming a world-class financial institution? The Access Entry Level Training Programme is just for YOU!

Your career journey with us starts with a 4-month intensive training program at the School of Banking Excellence, giving you an opportunity to be trained with other high caliber applicants.

Requirements

A graduate with a minimum of a second class upper division from a university acceptable to the bank, NYSC certificate

A graduate with a minimum of a second class lower from a university acceptable to the bank, NYSC certificate

Benefits

In our quest to retain the best pool of exceptional talents in the industry, the Bank consistently rewards high-performing employees and teams with adequate monetary and non-monetary compensation.

This practice has had a significant impact in spurring our people to greater personal and organizational achievement.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should Click here to apply online

