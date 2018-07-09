Business Development Executives at CLG Securities Limited – Apply Here
CLG Securities Limited, a reputable Stock Broking firm, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Business Development Executive
Job Type Full Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 – 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentRoles
Deliver on target.
Convince clients to buy and sell shares
Prospecting of customers through networking, references and open market.
Be proactive in finding and alerting on potential sales opportunities
Maintain adequate and relevant notes on all activity and key new business relationships
Reviewing and understanding data needed for the sales materials and performance reports
Develop and maintain an efficient contact strategy with clients
Manage follow-ups with a view to gaining feedback or potential new business leads.
To engage clients in meaningful conversation about their finance and take active interest in their financial investment.
Design appropriate business development strategy.
Organize the business development goal of the firm.
Take a keen interest and maintain good knowledge of product range
Manage regular schedule of updates to clients on their investment
Qualifications
Interested candidates should possess minimum first Degree in any Social Science or related discipline preferable Economics, Accounting and Banking Finance.
Minimum of 3 to 7 years’ experience in similar position in the capital market.
Most be registered with CIS.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@clgsecurities.com
