Omg : Pregnant US Woman who Poses for Maternity Shoot with 20,000 Live Bees – See Viral Photos.

From Ohio USA – A mother of three who is expecting her fourth child has taken her maternity shoot to a whole new level by posing with over 20,000 live bees.Emily Mueller, 33, from Ohio in United States of America, who runs a bee removal service with her husband, Ryan decided to pose with bees for her maternity shoot after they were called to remove bees from a nearby hive same day they had scheduled to have a maternity shoot.

According to Emily, she fed the bees sugar before the shoot so they don’t get hungry on her.

“A lot of people think I’m insane but I’m so comfortable with bees, so it was never something I had anxiety about. The actual sensation felt pretty good: “Having them all on me was this clinging sensation. They all stick to you and they are very warm, so it’s almost like when a kitten is walking on you.” the professional beekeeper told SWNS.

She did get stung three times during the shoot, but says it was worth it for those photos, and the chance to give bees a better rep. “I just want to raise awareness about how gentle they are.”

