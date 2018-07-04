Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Scholarships At IHE Delft, Netherlands – 2018

The IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has lunched a unique program which will be provided to interested applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at IHE Delft.

This scholarship program is created to attract talented and ambitious young and mid-career sanitation professionals, working in water supply and sewerage companies, municipal assemblies, government ministries, NGOs and consulting firms.Application Deadline: 15th November 2018 (23.59 CET).

Offered Annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: All. Countries in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa will be given priority.

To Be Taken At (Country): The Netherlands

Type: Masters

Number Of Awards: 15

Value Of Award:

The scholarship covers: tuition fee; direct study related cost; insurance; visa cost; monthly allowance for living and accommodation; research allowance, international travel. Visa and accommodation will be arranged by IHE Delft.

In the subsequent editions, starting from the class 2019-2020, the programme will be open to more students (up to 50) and funding beyond scholarships provided by the BMGF will be necessary.

Duration of Program: 1 year

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

have a Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in sanitary, civil, chemical, agricultural, environmental engineering, chemistry, ecology, biology, natural science, environmental science, agriculture, environmental economics.

be citizens of an South Asian or Sub-Saharan African Country

have good academic records

How To Apply: The following are required during application process:

Certified copies of degrees/diplomas.

Certified copies of academic transcripts. Authenticated or certified copies are copies with an official stamp to verify that the copies are true copies of original documents. This official stamp may be from one of the following: a solicitor/notary, the educational institution from where the student gained the diplomas or the local council/local authority/local government office.

Two recommendation letters, preferably one from a person that can judge students’ professional abilities and one from a person that can judge his/her academic abilities. One recommendation letter has to come from the current employer (if available) and another one from the university the student graduated from. Letters have to have an official letterhead and need to be signed and dated.

Motivation letter (maximum 500 words explanation why he/she applies for admission to the programme).

Copy of passport.

Copy of results of English language test score (if required, see English language requirements).

Award Providers: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, IHE Delft.

