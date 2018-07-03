University Of British Columbia Achievement Scholarship 2018 – Apply Now

The university of British Columbia is pleased to call for application from eligible Canadians to hurry and apply for the UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA ACHIEVEMENT SCHOLARSHIP 2018, only candidates that have ensured that they have complied with the eligibility criteria will be given considerations for this scholarship program.Hurry and apply now!!!

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA:

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is a public research university with campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna, British Columbia. Established in 1908, UBC is British Columbia’s oldest institution of higher learning. The university is ranked among the top 20 public universities worldwide and top two in Canada. With an annual research budget of $600 million (one of the largest in Canada), UBC funds over 8,000 projects a year.

The Vancouver campus is situated about 10 km (6 mi) west of Downtown Vancouver.UBC is home to TRIUMF, Canada’s national laboratory for particle and nuclear physics, which houses the world’s largest cyclotron. In addition to the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies and Stuart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute, UBC and the Max Planck Society collectively established the first Max Planck Institute in North America, specializing in quantum materials.One of the largest research libraries in Canada, the UBC Librarysystem has over 9.9 million volumes among its 21 branches. The Okanagan campus, acquired in 2005, is located in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The U.S. News and World Report and Times Higher Education rank UBC among the top 20 best public universities worldwide and top two nationwide. UBC is internationally recognized in STEM fields, ranking 10th in Computer Science, 5th in Ecology, 22nd in Mathematics, and 25th in Medicine.In the humanities, the university ranks 22nd in Literature, 28th in Law, and 23rd in Economics worldwide.

As one of the highest ranking Tertiary institutions in Canada, students from within and outside of Canada are continuously seeking admission into UBC during any admission period. The acceptance rate of the institution, through competitive, is also remarkably high as recoreded over the past years.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE UBC ACHIEVEMENT SCHOLARSHIP 2018:

The UBC achievement scholarship is regarded as a provincial scholarship program because it has kept on acknowledging top students in their hundred in the province. Though the recipients of this scholarship is usually determined through their scholarly achievements in their grades 10,11 and 12,students like you who thinks that they are not qualified have also been able to get this scholarship often as long as you have shown a strong desire to make a difference and beat your past records, SO wait or nothing, Hurry and apply!!!

Scholarships and awards for Canadian students:

UBC is strongly committed to recognizing students for academic excellence and leadership. Last year, UBC and its donors awarded $15 million to incoming UBC students for excellent grades, community and school involvement, and demonstrated leadership.

The following awards are available to Canadian students:

Major Entrance Scholarships

Schulich Leader Scholarships

UBC Centennial Scholars Entrance Award

Awards for Aboriginal students

OTHER SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE AT UBC INCLUDES:

BC Achievement Scholarships

BC Excellence Scholarships

District / Authority Scholarships

Pathway to Teacher Education Scholarships

LEVEL OF STUDY:

This scholarship is for students that are enrolled into UBC for Various program level

FIELD OF STUDY:

This scholarship program is for any field of study available at the University of British Columbia

HOST NATIONALITY:

The UBC achievement scholarship is to be taken in Canada

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

The UBC scholarship is for citizens of Canada and Residents of Canada

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS :

The candidates for this scholarship program receive thousands of dollars to take care of their tuition and other financial responsibilities throughout their tenure of study

SCHOLARSHIP REQUIREMENTS:

To be considered worthy of this scholarship, students are been expected to have met with the scholarship ELIGIBILITY AND BASIC ELIGIBILITY requirements as stated below:

BASIC ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT:

Applicants must:

Must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident (landed immigrant) at the time of registration in the school year for which the scholarship is awarded

Must be a B.C. resident.

Must be or have been in the school year for which the scholarship is awarded :

Enrolled in a British Columbia public school (including Distributed Learning schools), or

Enrolled in a Group 1, 2, or 4 British Columbia Independent School, or

Enrolled in a Continuing Education Centre, or

Registered with a public, independent, francophone or distributed learning school in B.C. as a homeschooled child

In addition, recipients must meet the selection criteria for each scholarship. Detailed information on eligibility criteria and application process for each scholarship is available in the Handbook of Procedures for the Graduation Program (PDF).

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

Meet basic eligibility requirements

Fulfil graduation requirements of the 2004 Graduation Program by August 31 of the student’s graduating year

Have at least a “B” (73% or above) in their Language Arts 12 course

Write and pass a Language Arts 12 provincial examination

Have no more than one Transfer Standing (TS) or Standing Granted (SG) indicator among course marks used for the calculation of winners, excluding Language Arts 12, which must have a percentage score

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for this scholarship, we understand that candidates would need a proper guide to make their application and within the application record time and that is why we shall refer you to this BC official link to get more details on the BC achievement scholarship application. please Click Here

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Latest updates on the application deadline for this scholarship will be communicated as soon as it is made available, please stay tuned

