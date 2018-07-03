TStv Decoders Dealers Contact Addresses in Nigeria
Friend,Are you searching for where to buy TStv decoder in Nigeria? Below are contact addressed of some of the reliable places across the thirty-six states in Nigeria where you can get your TStv.
TStv Nigeria is a new Nigerian Pay TV service which offers a Pay As You View subscription, complimentary internet service, pause subscription, video call, and a diverse number of TV channels with premium educative, entertaining and informative programmes. Enjoy the latest news, music, sports, health, kids’ entertainment and fashion, and lifestyle channels on TStv satellite television. To get your TStv decoder, we have compiled a list of reliable dealers for you.Where to buy TStv decoders in Nigeria
READ ALSO: TSTV decoder: 6 facts you should know
Abia State
1. Chung International Services Ltd
Office address: 86 Eket Street by Bende Road, Umuahia
2. Fastlink It Multi Services Ltd
Office address: 1a Dike Road off 96b Ngwa Road, P.O.Box5402 Aba
3. Mgm Corporate Value Ltd
Office address: 83 Azikiwe Road by Mosque, Beside Old Emy Cinema, Aba
Abuja
1. Trans-Continental Network Ltd
Office address: Eddy-Vic Hotels Complex, (Ground Floor) Plot 466 Ahmadu Bello Way Garki 11, Abuja near UBA and CBN Staff Quarters
2. Eunox International Ltd
Office address: Ist Avenue, House 2542 Gwarimpa by Corner Shop, Beside Crush Café
3. Sineji Direct Solutions Limited
Office address: Shop No H3, Kaura Modern Market
4. Sambrix International LtdShopping Maill Zone 3, Wuse
Adamawa State
1. Yalisco Electronics Services Ltd
Office address: No. 14 Mohammed Mustapha Way Jimeta – Yola
2. Yunusa Shehu Enterprises
Office address: Su-3 Nyako Quarters Wuro Jabbe, Jimeta-Yola
3. Pakka Global Investment Ltd
Office address: No, 1 Road Zz Crescent, Federal Housing Authority Lugbe Yola
4. Chelkristi Ventures
Office address: No 40 Mubi Road, Jimeta – Yola
5. Lawan Moda Investment Nig
Office address: Shop 105/106 Police Officers Mess Galadima Aminu Way Jimeta, Yola
Akwa Ibom State
1. Buwak Projects Limited
Office address: 16 Edet Akpan Avenue, Lane 4, Uyo
2. Topshot Communications
Office address: No. 133 Aka/Nung Udoe Road, Nung Oku, Uyo
3. U and Mee Global
Office address: 138 Umuahia Road, Ikot Ekpene
4. Ludof Nigeria Limited
Office address: 92 Aka Road, Uyo
5. Gilbert Creative Resources Limited
Office address: 2, Ndiya Street, Off Aka Road, Uyo
6. P-13 Communication Nig. Ltd
Office address: No 68 Eket Oron Road Eket Eket
7. Deluxium Nigeria Limited
Office address: 52 Nwaniba Road, Uyo
8. Green Seals Limited
Office address: 5 Enen Mkprong Road, Calabar – Itu High Way, Uyo
Anambra State
1. MC Fairborn Global Concept
Office address: 47, Iweka Road, Opposite Heritage Bank, Onitsha
2. Emmanuel Praise Nigeria Enterprises
Office address: Suite 2001-2005, DCC Plaza, Nnewi
Bauchi State
1. Selenda Investment Limited
Office address: Shop 41-43, Mai-Goro Shopping Plaza, Yandoka Road, Just Before PDP Secretariat
2. Easy Life Integrated Ventures
Office address: Shop No. 35, Eagle Sino Shopping Complex, Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite Federal High Court
Bayelsa State
1. Enhanced Payment Solutions
Office address: No 44, Off Commissioners Road, Opolo, Yenegoa
2. Guzz Universal Logistics Nig Ltd
Office address: No 20 Justice Tabai Street Edepie Yenagoa
3. Pengrakrest Ltd
Office address: No. 605 Melford Okilo, Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Yenagoa
4. Idomangel Enterprise
No: 734 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Besides Community Town Hall Okutukutu-Epie, Yenagoa
Benue State
1. TAT Global Resources Consultancy Limited
Office address: No. 74 Iorchia Ayu Road, Opposite Nobis Supermarket, Wurukum or Akoso Iordye Plaza, Besides Katsina Ala Street, High Level, Makurdi
2. Charrypass Global Resources Limited
Office address: Block A Shop 42 Tonimas Plaza High-Level Makurdi
Borno State
1. Baba-Harun Communication
Office address: No. 30 Shehu Laminu Way, Open Air Theater Shopping Complex Maiduguri
Cross River State
1. Achievas Entertianment Co Ltd
Office address: 80 Eta Agbor Road, Calabar
2. Lizesin Global Concept Ltd
Office address: 135 Mariam Road, Cybermaul Complex Calabar
3. Akpeh Global Projects Ltd
Office address: 16 Mission Road Igoli Ogoja
Delta State
1. Charleson Industrial Supplies Ltd
Office address: 3, Onwuegbuzie Street beside Konwae Plaza, Off Nnebisi Road, Asaba
2. Heartson Compan Ynig
Office address: No 2, I.D.C Road, Oleh
3. Choice Information Academy Limited
Office address: No 1 Choice Close off Shell Road, Sapele
Ebonyi State
1. Projectprofessional Limited
Office address: 69 Afikpo Road, Abakaliki
2. MP Brown Integrated Services Ltd
Office address: Water Works Road, Abakaliki
Edo State
1. Jahblessed Electronic Investment Company Limited
Office address: No 7 Lock Up Store Market Square Ekpoma
2. Dario Green Concept
Office address: 39 Adesuwa Road, GRA, Benin City
Ekiti State
1. Bankot Global Resources Nig. Ltd
Office address: 16 Ojude Street, Ise-Ekiti Ado-Ekiti
2. Lighthouse Net-Links
Office address: 1B, Beside Ogoga Palace, Health Center/NYSC Zonal Office, Atiba Quarters Ikere-Ekiti.
Enugu State
1. Uncle Zubitex International limited
Office address: 5 Boardman Street Uwani, Enugu
2. Jupet Global Resource Ltd
Office address: Shop 9 POWA Shopping Plaza, Uwani, Enugu. 3. Smartlink Communication
Office address: University Of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu
Gombe State
1. Hassan Dandami Farms Limited
Office address: Adjacent Gomnan Yobe Resident, Tudun Wada, Gombe
Imo State
1. Gil Gerty Nig. Ltd
Office address: The Lion House, Chief Sam Mbakwe Rd, OPP. Nworie Coconut Beach Resort, Owerri
2. Vinok Trading Company Nigeria
Office address: International Market Road Orlu
Jigawa State
1. Magaji Sani
Office address: Chiroma Line Dutse Local Government Dutse
Kaduna State
1. Subwang Nig Ltd
Office address: Excel Plaza No 6/7 Constitution Road, Kaduna North
2. Makas Digital Enterprise
Office address: No. 82 Liberia Rd, Malali Gra Federal Low Cost Kaduna
3. Subwang nig ltd
Office address: C 11 Zaire Road Barnawa Shopping Complex, Kaduna beside Kings Boutique Barnawa
Kano State
1. Sani Danja Nig Ltd
Office address: Plot 47, Block A, Suite AFF 03 Nassarawa hospital road by Audu Bako way, Kano
2. Apple Bio- Tech Limited
Office address: No 35 France Rd Sabon Gari Kano
Katsina State
1. Multisat -satlite- system
Office address: No.53 Ibrahim Taiwo Rd Katsina
2. Mega Computers, Katsina
Office address: Muh’d Dikko Road, Near Katsina Museum, Katsina
3. Viconnex Media Solution
Office address: IBB Way Kofar Kaura Katsina
4. Digital Earth Limited
Office address: Plot 1F, Sokoto Rima Estate, Katsina
Kebbi State
1. Akoko Standard Vision Nigeria limited
Office address: No 3. Emir Haruna Road Birnin Kebbi
2. Hapsatu Multimedia Link
Office address: Kara Area, Kangiwa
3. Showing centre
Office address: Wasagu along new Unity Bank Wasagu
Kogi State
1. Gim and Ina Business Nig. Ltd
Office address: 7 Ibb Way Opp. Union Bank beside Pee-Links Elect, Lokoja K 26b, Karaworo Street, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Lokoja
2. Bazil Integrated Services LTD
Office address: 003 Ganaja Road, Ganaja Junction, Lokoja Adjacent Deputy Governor’s Office,GRA Lokoja
Kwara State
1. Simdbuzz Limited – (Ilorin Office)
Office address: No. 8 Offa Road behind CBN GRA Ilorin
2. Westend Rc Global Investment Limited
Office address: No. 10, Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite Kwara Hotels Ltd GRA Ilorin
Lagos State
1. Vitus Communication Ltd
Office address: Plot 3 BLK 39B Amuwo Odofin GRA, By Apple Junction FESTAC
2. SDMA Networks Ltd
Office address: 3, Joseph Dosu Way, Bishat Complex, Badagry
3. Dan-Seal and Sons Nig. Ent.
Office address: 35 Eweje Street off International Airport Road behind Aviation Estate, Mafoluku, Oshodi.
4. Hot Ticket Productions Ltd
Office address: Road 4, Block H, 178/179 Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Ajah
5. Funky Twins Mercantile Enterprises
Office address: 13, Oluode Oginsado Street, Casso Bus Stop, Alakuko, Alimosho
6. Boldstep Joe Concept Limited
Office address: 64/70 Olojo Drive,Ojo Lagos. 38 Olojo Drive, Ojo
7. Nissin Transcontinental Ltd
Office address: B&B Plaza 5, Ashabi Cole Street, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja
8. Forsam Communication Ltd.
Office address: Sojogiwa Street, Jankara, Idumota, Lagos Island
Nasarawa State
1. Mictoks oil mills ltd
Office address: Shop 34 Zungeru Plaza Mararaba, Karu Area Council
2. Unity Global and Elect Engr Limited
Office address: No.1 Lubona House, New Market Junction Lafia
Niger State
1. Alizamzam Table Water Nig.Ltd
Office address: No. 21 Paiko Road, Beside Etisalat Office Tunga, Minna
2. Alh. Kano and Sons Electronics Merchant Limited
Office address: Upstair By the right, Beside Bida Zenith Bank, Bida
3. E.O.S Umeh and Sons Nig. Ltd.
Office address: 175 Minna Road, Suleja
Ogun State
1. Beltok Ltd
Office address: 57 Nud Road Isabo Abeokuta
2. Kenbon Enterprises
Office address: 47/69 Olusegun Osoba Road Oke Ilewo Abeokuta
3. MATDAS
Office address: Orimerunmu Town Olowotedo Bus Stop Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Mowe
4. Reed Management and Consultancy Services Ltd (ReedMCS)
Office address: 3 Isado Street, Off Olisa Road, Ijebu Ode
Ondo State
1. Demmy Global Resources Ltd
Office address: Demmy Global Building, OPP. Post- Office Oba- Adesida, Road, Akure
2. Detech Nig ltd
Office address: No 106, Bolajoko Street Oke-Aro Akure
3. Mikkymore Nigeria Limited
Office address: Block J, Plot 5, Alaba Layout, Stateline Road Off FUTA South Gate, Akure
4. Nikky kay
Office address: 7 Lydia Ayodele Street off FUTA Road Akure
5. GetOnline Digital
Office address: Block 5 Plot L, Alagbaka GRA, Akure
Osun State
1. Choice Global Enterprise
Office address: 10 Hospital Road, Ajegunle Area, Osogbo
2. Mataan Investment & Integrated Farms Ltd
Office address: 4, Obafemi Awolowo Way Ayetoro, Osogbo
3. Joysat communication
Office address: AM 12 Iroye street Ilesa Ilesa
4. Andortech Global Consult Ltd
Office address: Balogun House off Ibala Road, Ilesa
5. Kayrem Educational Consult and Business Enterprises
Office address: Shop A8, Obasewa Shopping Pavilion, Lagere, Ile-Ife
Oyo State
1. Moronkeji Success Limited
Office address: 105 Ring Road, Ibadan
2. Basadam Multipurpose Ventures Ltd
Office address: 14 Aare Avenue, New Bodija Estate Ibadan, Oyo State. Ibadan
3. Biorex Technologies Limited
Office address: Klm 4, opposite Oyediji Filling Station, Monatan Iwo Road Ibadan
4. 3F Fizzo Unique Concepts
Office address: Owode Garage, Oyo
5. Cheaper Trips
Office address: 59 & 60 Amsco Complex, Complex Bus Stop, Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan
Plateau State
1. Restim Nigeria Ltd
Office address: Restim Base, Rayfield – NDLEA Road, Jos
2. Safattikweng Concept Limited
Office address: No. 1 Rayfield Road, Yelwa Club Bukuru. Jos
3. Kashjoh Global Ventures
Office address: No. 34 Ahamadu Bello Way Jos
Rivers State
1. Infrastructures and Devices Nigeria Limited
Office address: No. 3 Chief Ejims, Rumoumasi, Port Harcourt
2. JC Puro Nigeria Limited
Office address: Trans Amadi Garden Road 316 House 08 Dr. Peter Odili Road Trans Amadi Port Harcourt
3. Sistemgeorge Company
Office address: 284 Aba Road, Rumuokwurushi Junction, Port Harcourt
Sokoto State
1. Danjabalu Fardam Ventures
Office address: No.8 Tsohon Masuda, Sokoto South, Sokoto
2. AGM Ventures Nigeria Ltd
Office address: No 63 Ahmadu Bello Way Sokoto
4. Ameesco Multi-Trade Company
Office address: No 10B Zabira Mall, Sokoto
5. MBANGAJE NIG LTD
Office address: R3, Sardauna Plaza, Western bye-pass, Opposite Young Shall Grow Park, Gidan Dare Area
6. JEGAWA GLOBAL CONCEPT NIGERIA LTD
Office address: NO. 63 Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto
7. Safaricom Ventures Ltd
Office address: No 1 Bello Gwiwa Plaza, Garba Duba Road, Sokoto
Taraba State
1. L.B. Atake Nigeria LTD
Office address: Sakh Plaza, No 126 Palace Way, Jalingo
2. Kanaphee Global Concept Limited
Office address: No, 19 Abumila Plaza, Barde Way, Jalingo
3. DSE Integrated Services Limited
Office address: Shop H7 Miyapet Plaza near Investment building Jalingo
4. NDEGE AND SONS
Office address: 93, Barde Way Jalingo
5. Green Ivory Nigeria Limited
Office address: 10/12, J Road, TSPJ II, Government Layout, Shavon, Mile 6, Jalingo
6. Chuks Global Electrical Limited
Office address: No, 183 Hamaruwa Way, Jalingo
7. Yaseer Global Services
Office address: 104 BULA WAY IBI Nigeria
Yobe State
1. Muali Global Vision
Office address: No, 243 Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate Damaturu, Damaturu
2. Modmas digital resources
Office address: Opp. Governor’s office, Bukar Abba Ibrahim Way, Damaturu
Zamfara State
1. Abdulmalik Resources
Office address: Behind new market road Gusau
These are some of the places to get your TV decoders. There are some other places some of which are yet to be accredited. To find out more about TStv and more accredited dealers, you can visit their website at
Leave a Reply