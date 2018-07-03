TStv Decoders Dealers Contact Addresses in Nigeria

Friend,Are you searching for where to buy TStv decoder in Nigeria? Below are contact addressed of some of the reliable places across the thirty-six states in Nigeria where you can get your TStv.

TStv Nigeria is a new Nigerian Pay TV service which offers a Pay As You View subscription, complimentary internet service, pause subscription, video call, and a diverse number of TV channels with premium educative, entertaining and informative programmes. Enjoy the latest news, music, sports, health, kids’ entertainment and fashion, and lifestyle channels on TStv satellite television. To get your TStv decoder, we have compiled a list of reliable dealers for you.Where to buy TStv decoders in Nigeria

Abia State

1. Chung International Services Ltd

Office address: 86 Eket Street by Bende Road, Umuahia

2. Fastlink It Multi Services Ltd

Office address: 1a Dike Road off 96b Ngwa Road, P.O.Box5402 Aba

3. Mgm Corporate Value Ltd

Office address: 83 Azikiwe Road by Mosque, Beside Old Emy Cinema, Aba

Abuja

1. Trans-Continental Network Ltd

Office address: Eddy-Vic Hotels Complex, (Ground Floor) Plot 466 Ahmadu Bello Way Garki 11, Abuja near UBA and CBN Staff Quarters

2. Eunox International Ltd

Office address: Ist Avenue, House 2542 Gwarimpa by Corner Shop, Beside Crush Café

3. Sineji Direct Solutions Limited

Office address: Shop No H3, Kaura Modern Market

4. Sambrix International LtdShopping Maill Zone 3, Wuse

Adamawa State

1. Yalisco Electronics Services Ltd

Office address: No. 14 Mohammed Mustapha Way Jimeta – Yola

2. Yunusa Shehu Enterprises

Office address: Su-3 Nyako Quarters Wuro Jabbe, Jimeta-Yola

3. Pakka Global Investment Ltd

Office address: No, 1 Road Zz Crescent, Federal Housing Authority Lugbe Yola

4. Chelkristi Ventures

Office address: No 40 Mubi Road, Jimeta – Yola

5. Lawan Moda Investment Nig

Office address: Shop 105/106 Police Officers Mess Galadima Aminu Way Jimeta, Yola

Akwa Ibom State

1. Buwak Projects Limited

Office address: 16 Edet Akpan Avenue, Lane 4, Uyo

2. Topshot Communications

Office address: No. 133 Aka/Nung Udoe Road, Nung Oku, Uyo

3. U and Mee Global

Office address: 138 Umuahia Road, Ikot Ekpene

4. Ludof Nigeria Limited

Office address: 92 Aka Road, Uyo

5. Gilbert Creative Resources Limited

Office address: 2, Ndiya Street, Off Aka Road, Uyo

6. P-13 Communication Nig. Ltd

Office address: No 68 Eket Oron Road Eket Eket

7. Deluxium Nigeria Limited

Office address: 52 Nwaniba Road, Uyo

8. Green Seals Limited

Office address: 5 Enen Mkprong Road, Calabar – Itu High Way, Uyo

Anambra State

1. MC Fairborn Global Concept

Office address: 47, Iweka Road, Opposite Heritage Bank, Onitsha

2. Emmanuel Praise Nigeria Enterprises

Office address: Suite 2001-2005, DCC Plaza, Nnewi

Bauchi State

1. Selenda Investment Limited

Office address: Shop 41-43, Mai-Goro Shopping Plaza, Yandoka Road, Just Before PDP Secretariat

2. Easy Life Integrated Ventures

Office address: Shop No. 35, Eagle Sino Shopping Complex, Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite Federal High Court

Bayelsa State

1. Enhanced Payment Solutions

Office address: No 44, Off Commissioners Road, Opolo, Yenegoa

2. Guzz Universal Logistics Nig Ltd

Office address: No 20 Justice Tabai Street Edepie Yenagoa

3. Pengrakrest Ltd

Office address: No. 605 Melford Okilo, Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Yenagoa

4. Idomangel Enterprise

No: 734 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Besides Community Town Hall Okutukutu-Epie, Yenagoa

Benue State

1. TAT Global Resources Consultancy Limited

Office address: No. 74 Iorchia Ayu Road, Opposite Nobis Supermarket, Wurukum or Akoso Iordye Plaza, Besides Katsina Ala Street, High Level, Makurdi

2. Charrypass Global Resources Limited

Office address: Block A Shop 42 Tonimas Plaza High-Level Makurdi

Borno State

1. Baba-Harun Communication

Office address: No. 30 Shehu Laminu Way, Open Air Theater Shopping Complex Maiduguri

Cross River State

1. Achievas Entertianment Co Ltd

Office address: 80 Eta Agbor Road, Calabar

2. Lizesin Global Concept Ltd

Office address: 135 Mariam Road, Cybermaul Complex Calabar

3. Akpeh Global Projects Ltd

Office address: 16 Mission Road Igoli Ogoja

Delta State

1. Charleson Industrial Supplies Ltd

Office address: 3, Onwuegbuzie Street beside Konwae Plaza, Off Nnebisi Road, Asaba

2. Heartson Compan Ynig

Office address: No 2, I.D.C Road, Oleh

3. Choice Information Academy Limited

Office address: No 1 Choice Close off Shell Road, Sapele

Ebonyi State

1. Projectprofessional Limited

Office address: 69 Afikpo Road, Abakaliki

2. MP Brown Integrated Services Ltd

Office address: Water Works Road, Abakaliki

Edo State

1. Jahblessed Electronic Investment Company Limited

Office address: No 7 Lock Up Store Market Square Ekpoma

2. Dario Green Concept

Office address: 39 Adesuwa Road, GRA, Benin City

Ekiti State

1. Bankot Global Resources Nig. Ltd

Office address: 16 Ojude Street, Ise-Ekiti Ado-Ekiti

2. Lighthouse Net-Links

Office address: 1B, Beside Ogoga Palace, Health Center/NYSC Zonal Office, Atiba Quarters Ikere-Ekiti.

Enugu State

1. Uncle Zubitex International limited

Office address: 5 Boardman Street Uwani, Enugu

2. Jupet Global Resource Ltd

Office address: Shop 9 POWA Shopping Plaza, Uwani, Enugu. 3. Smartlink Communication

Office address: University Of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu

Gombe State

1. Hassan Dandami Farms Limited

Office address: Adjacent Gomnan Yobe Resident, Tudun Wada, Gombe

Imo State

1. Gil Gerty Nig. Ltd

Office address: The Lion House, Chief Sam Mbakwe Rd, OPP. Nworie Coconut Beach Resort, Owerri

2. Vinok Trading Company Nigeria

Office address: International Market Road Orlu

Jigawa State

1. Magaji Sani

Office address: Chiroma Line Dutse Local Government Dutse

Kaduna State

1. Subwang Nig Ltd

Office address: Excel Plaza No 6/7 Constitution Road, Kaduna North

2. Makas Digital Enterprise

Office address: No. 82 Liberia Rd, Malali Gra Federal Low Cost Kaduna

3. Subwang nig ltd

Office address: C 11 Zaire Road Barnawa Shopping Complex, Kaduna beside Kings Boutique Barnawa

Kano State

1. Sani Danja Nig Ltd

Office address: Plot 47, Block A, Suite AFF 03 Nassarawa hospital road by Audu Bako way, Kano

2. Apple Bio- Tech Limited

Office address: No 35 France Rd Sabon Gari Kano

Katsina State

1. Multisat -satlite- system

Office address: No.53 Ibrahim Taiwo Rd Katsina

2. Mega Computers, Katsina

Office address: Muh’d Dikko Road, Near Katsina Museum, Katsina

3. Viconnex Media Solution

Office address: IBB Way Kofar Kaura Katsina

4. Digital Earth Limited

Office address: Plot 1F, Sokoto Rima Estate, Katsina

Kebbi State

1. Akoko Standard Vision Nigeria limited

Office address: No 3. Emir Haruna Road Birnin Kebbi

2. Hapsatu Multimedia Link

Office address: Kara Area, Kangiwa

3. Showing centre

Office address: Wasagu along new Unity Bank Wasagu

Kogi State

1. Gim and Ina Business Nig. Ltd

Office address: 7 Ibb Way Opp. Union Bank beside Pee-Links Elect, Lokoja K 26b, Karaworo Street, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Lokoja

2. Bazil Integrated Services LTD

Office address: 003 Ganaja Road, Ganaja Junction, Lokoja Adjacent Deputy Governor’s Office,GRA Lokoja

Kwara State

1. Simdbuzz Limited – (Ilorin Office)

Office address: No. 8 Offa Road behind CBN GRA Ilorin

2. Westend Rc Global Investment Limited

Office address: No. 10, Ahmadu Bello Way, Opposite Kwara Hotels Ltd GRA Ilorin

Lagos State

1. Vitus Communication Ltd

Office address: Plot 3 BLK 39B Amuwo Odofin GRA, By Apple Junction FESTAC

2. SDMA Networks Ltd

Office address: 3, Joseph Dosu Way, Bishat Complex, Badagry

3. Dan-Seal and Sons Nig. Ent.

Office address: 35 Eweje Street off International Airport Road behind Aviation Estate, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

4. Hot Ticket Productions Ltd

Office address: Road 4, Block H, 178/179 Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Ajah

5. Funky Twins Mercantile Enterprises

Office address: 13, Oluode Oginsado Street, Casso Bus Stop, Alakuko, Alimosho

6. Boldstep Joe Concept Limited

Office address: 64/70 Olojo Drive,Ojo Lagos. 38 Olojo Drive, Ojo

7. Nissin Transcontinental Ltd

Office address: B&B Plaza 5, Ashabi Cole Street, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja

8. Forsam Communication Ltd.

Office address: Sojogiwa Street, Jankara, Idumota, Lagos Island

Nasarawa State

1. Mictoks oil mills ltd

Office address: Shop 34 Zungeru Plaza Mararaba, Karu Area Council

2. Unity Global and Elect Engr Limited

Office address: No.1 Lubona House, New Market Junction Lafia

Niger State

1. Alizamzam Table Water Nig.Ltd

Office address: No. 21 Paiko Road, Beside Etisalat Office Tunga, Minna

2. Alh. Kano and Sons Electronics Merchant Limited

Office address: Upstair By the right, Beside Bida Zenith Bank, Bida

3. E.O.S Umeh and Sons Nig. Ltd.

Office address: 175 Minna Road, Suleja

Ogun State

1. Beltok Ltd

Office address: 57 Nud Road Isabo Abeokuta

2. Kenbon Enterprises

Office address: 47/69 Olusegun Osoba Road Oke Ilewo Abeokuta

3. MATDAS

Office address: Orimerunmu Town Olowotedo Bus Stop Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Mowe

4. Reed Management and Consultancy Services Ltd (ReedMCS)

Office address: 3 Isado Street, Off Olisa Road, Ijebu Ode

Ondo State

1. Demmy Global Resources Ltd

Office address: Demmy Global Building, OPP. Post- Office Oba- Adesida, Road, Akure

2. Detech Nig ltd

Office address: No 106, Bolajoko Street Oke-Aro Akure

3. Mikkymore Nigeria Limited

Office address: Block J, Plot 5, Alaba Layout, Stateline Road Off FUTA South Gate, Akure

4. Nikky kay

Office address: 7 Lydia Ayodele Street off FUTA Road Akure

5. GetOnline Digital

Office address: Block 5 Plot L, Alagbaka GRA, Akure

Osun State

1. Choice Global Enterprise

Office address: 10 Hospital Road, Ajegunle Area, Osogbo

2. Mataan Investment & Integrated Farms Ltd

Office address: 4, Obafemi Awolowo Way Ayetoro, Osogbo

3. Joysat communication

Office address: AM 12 Iroye street Ilesa Ilesa

4. Andortech Global Consult Ltd

Office address: Balogun House off Ibala Road, Ilesa

5. Kayrem Educational Consult and Business Enterprises

Office address: Shop A8, Obasewa Shopping Pavilion, Lagere, Ile-Ife

Oyo State

1. Moronkeji Success Limited

Office address: 105 Ring Road, Ibadan

2. Basadam Multipurpose Ventures Ltd

Office address: 14 Aare Avenue, New Bodija Estate Ibadan, Oyo State. Ibadan

3. Biorex Technologies Limited

Office address: Klm 4, opposite Oyediji Filling Station, Monatan Iwo Road Ibadan

4. 3F Fizzo Unique Concepts

Office address: Owode Garage, Oyo

5. Cheaper Trips

Office address: 59 & 60 Amsco Complex, Complex Bus Stop, Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan

Plateau State

1. Restim Nigeria Ltd

Office address: Restim Base, Rayfield – NDLEA Road, Jos

2. Safattikweng Concept Limited

Office address: No. 1 Rayfield Road, Yelwa Club Bukuru. Jos

3. Kashjoh Global Ventures

Office address: No. 34 Ahamadu Bello Way Jos

Rivers State

1. Infrastructures and Devices Nigeria Limited

Office address: No. 3 Chief Ejims, Rumoumasi, Port Harcourt

2. JC Puro Nigeria Limited

Office address: Trans Amadi Garden Road 316 House 08 Dr. Peter Odili Road Trans Amadi Port Harcourt

3. Sistemgeorge Company

Office address: 284 Aba Road, Rumuokwurushi Junction, Port Harcourt

Sokoto State

1. Danjabalu Fardam Ventures

Office address: No.8 Tsohon Masuda, Sokoto South, Sokoto

2. AGM Ventures Nigeria Ltd

Office address: No 63 Ahmadu Bello Way Sokoto

4. Ameesco Multi-Trade Company

Office address: No 10B Zabira Mall, Sokoto

5. MBANGAJE NIG LTD

Office address: R3, Sardauna Plaza, Western bye-pass, Opposite Young Shall Grow Park, Gidan Dare Area

6. JEGAWA GLOBAL CONCEPT NIGERIA LTD

Office address: NO. 63 Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto

7. Safaricom Ventures Ltd

Office address: No 1 Bello Gwiwa Plaza, Garba Duba Road, Sokoto

Taraba State

1. L.B. Atake Nigeria LTD

Office address: Sakh Plaza, No 126 Palace Way, Jalingo

2. Kanaphee Global Concept Limited

Office address: No, 19 Abumila Plaza, Barde Way, Jalingo

3. DSE Integrated Services Limited

Office address: Shop H7 Miyapet Plaza near Investment building Jalingo

4. NDEGE AND SONS

Office address: 93, Barde Way Jalingo

5. Green Ivory Nigeria Limited

Office address: 10/12, J Road, TSPJ II, Government Layout, Shavon, Mile 6, Jalingo

6. Chuks Global Electrical Limited

Office address: No, 183 Hamaruwa Way, Jalingo

7. Yaseer Global Services

Office address: 104 BULA WAY IBI Nigeria

Yobe State

1. Muali Global Vision

Office address: No, 243 Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate Damaturu, Damaturu

2. Modmas digital resources

Office address: Opp. Governor’s office, Bukar Abba Ibrahim Way, Damaturu

Zamfara State

1. Abdulmalik Resources

Office address: Behind new market road Gusau

These are some of the places to get your TV decoders. There are some other places some of which are yet to be accredited. To find out more about TStv and more accredited dealers, you can visit their website at

