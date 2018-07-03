TED ROGERS SCHOLARSHIP FUND IN CANADA 2018 – Apply Now

Canadians are been invited to hurry and apply for the TED ROGERS SCHOLARSHIP FUND IN CANADA 2018, all applicants are advised to ensure that they mut have submitted a complete application as an incomplete application will spell out disqualification for applicants, Hurry and apply for this program.

ABOUT TED ROGERS:

The Ted Rogers Scholarship was created in honour of our founder, Ted Rogers. Launching in 2017, the goal of the scholarship is to ensure the success of future generations of Canadians by helping young leaders across the country succeed in their educational aspirations. By focusing on the importance of youth development and education, we are helping to break down barriers that Canadian youth face in order to help our next generation of leaders shine, working with the simple believe that with education every thing is possible.

TED ROGERS SCHOLARSHIP PARTNERS:

Ted rogers scholarship partners helps in identifying and recognizing brightest young minds across the country, and across the globe, invitations are been sent out to individuals and group of people who wants to partner with Ted Rogers scholarship fund in this regard.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TED ROGERS SCHOLARSHIP FUND IN CANADA 2018 :

Over the Years, Ted rogers scholarship fund have continuously available scholarship for over 150 students to study across Canada,and the number keeps increasing over time, a pure indication that there is significant expansion and students are accepted into the scholarship program more often.

Who selects the scholarship?

Ted Rogers support communities and youth by partnering with organizations across Canada who identify candidates for our scholarship programs. Ted Fund is an initiative of Rogers Communications Inc, a part of her wider corporate social responsibility policy. They support communities and youth by partnering with organizations across Canada who identify candidates for our scholarship programs.

LEVEL OF STUDY:

The Teed Rogers scholarship is for scholars that are pursuing their studies in higher institutions

FIELD OF STUDY:

This scholarship is also available to any field of study available in the chosen University

HOST NATIONALITY:

This scholarship is to be taken in canada

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

Canadian citizens and Canadian residents can apply for this scholarship program.

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS:

Each scholarship recipient will receive $2,500 per each academic year for up to four years (assuming all criteria are met) at any university undergraduate, college or trade program. For community grants, we award up to $25,000 per organization.

SCHOLARSHIP REQUIREMENTS:

The eligibility criteria for the Ted Rogers scholarship is is dependent on the body that is offering the scholarship, they get to decide on this information.

HOW TO APPLY:

Informations and guideon how to apply for this scholarship can be found in the official scholarship link, please Click Here

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

The application deadline for this program will be made available as soon as there is any latest uodate in this regard, applicnts are advised to stay tuned

