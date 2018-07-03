RBC STUDENTS LEADING CHANGE SCHOLARSHIP IN CANADA 2018 – Apply Now

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is pleased to call for applications from Canadian citizens for the RBC STUDENTS LEADING CHANGE SCHOLARSHIP IN CANADA 2018 ,.Eligible Canadians are therefore encouraged to Hurry and apply for this scholarship program

The royal bank of Canada is one of the multinational financial institution in Canada that have been committed to promoting and encouraging education through scholarships throughout Canada.

ABOUT ROYAL BANK OF CANADA:

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is a Canadian multinational financial services company and the largest bank in Canada by market capitalization. The bank serves over 16 million clients and has 80,000 employees worldwide.The bank was founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while its corporate headquarters are located in Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. RBC’s Institution Number (or bank number) is 003. In November 2017, RBC was added to the Financial Stability Board’s list of global systemically important banks.

In Canada, the bank’s personal and commercial banking operations are branded as RBC Royal Bank in English and RBC Banque Royale in French and serves approximately ten million clients through its network of 1,209 branches. RBC Bank is the U.S. banking subsidiary which formerly operated 439 branches across six states in the Southeastern United States, but now only offers cross-border banking services to Canadian travelers and expats. RBC also has 127 branches across seventeen countries in the Caribbean, which serve more than 16 million clients. RBC Capital Markets is RBC’s worldwide investment and corporate banking subsidiary, while the investment brokerage firm is known as RBC Dominion Securities. Investment banking services are also provided through RBC Bank and the focus is on middle market clients.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RBC STUDENTS LEADING CHANGE SCHOLARSHIP IN CANADA 2018:

In recent times, Canada have recorded an Increasing number of students who have continuously invested in their education and their community as well. This unique movement towards bringing about inspiration and impact change gave birth to the RBC Students Leading Change Scholarship in Canada.

Here are some scholarship application tips for RBC leading change scholarship:

Do your research. Look for scholarship programs in your area of study. For example, the Me to We program has a focus on healthcare and education. But if you can’t find one, volunteering still provides valuable experience and transferable skills you can apply to your chosen discipline.

Create a professional online presence. In addition to reviewing your application, decision makers will often go online to check out candidates so be sure your social media profiles present you in the best possible way, removing photos and posts if necessary.

Customize your application responses. Read the application instructions carefully to understand the goals of the program and respond accordingly. While it may take extra time to tailor your answers in this way, it will distinguish you from the competition. Applications for the RBC Students Leading Change Scholarships open in November each year. There are 15 scholarships available, each worth $10,000. Since 2007, 126 scholarships have been granted for a total of $1,500,000.

In today’s competitive workplace, many students are finding that earning a degree is not enough to land their dream job. Giving back to your community and gaining experiences beyond the classroom walls not only builds your confidence, but also helps you stand out from the crowd.

LEVEL OF STUDY:

The RBC scholarship is awarded to graduating high school students and to students enrolled in any year of post-secondary studies.

FIELD OF STUDY:

The scholarship is for any field of study available at the students choice University

HOST NATIONALITY:

This scholarship is to be taken in Canada

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

This scholarship is for Canadian citizens

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS:

RBC Students Leading Change Scholarships worth $10,000 each.

SCHOLARSHIP REQUIREMENT:

Students who fall into one of the 2 categories below are eligible to apply:

Category 1 (Graduating High School or CEGEP): Currently enrolled in their graduating year of a Canadian High School or CEGEP, or have graduated from a Canadian High School or CEGEP within the last 2 years, and will be enrolled in their first year of a minimum 1 year undergraduate degree or diploma program on a full-time basis at a recognized publicly funded Canadian university or college in the fall 2018 academic term.

Category 2 (Undergraduate or Graduate Degree or Diploma): Currently enrolled in a degree or diploma program on a full-time basis in a recognized publicly funded Canadian university or college and planning to continue full-time studies in fall 2018. Must have at least 1 year of full-time studies left in the program as of fall 2018.

All applicants must be Canadian Citizens or Permanent Residents with a minimum 75% average in their last completed year of study.

Students with a disability who attend or are planning to attend post-secondary school on a part-time basis in fall 2018 are also eligible. Please see terms and conditions for full details.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please note the application requires the completion of an essay question. It is recommended that you have the essay completed prior to starting the application process. Given the high volume of applications at deadline, it is a good idea to submit a few days prior to the deadline to prevent any submission delays.

Personal Information

Provide basic contact details, including your email address, phone number, mailing address, etc.

For Graduating High School or CEGEP Student Applicants: Provide information about your high school or CEGEP and your intent to enrol in a degree or diploma program at a recognized publically funded Canadian university or college as a full-time student in the fall 2018 academic term with at least one year of full time study left in the program as well as confirming a minimum 75% average for your last completed year of study, etc.

For University or College Student Applicants: Provide information about your college or university (must be a recognized and publically funded Canadian school and have at least one year of full time study left in the program as of fall 2018), program of study, confirming a minimum 75% average for your last completed year of study, etc.

Essay Question: Your essay answer will be judged based on a combination of the following:

Creativity/originality

Clarity of thought and communication of position

Persuasiveness/passion

Potential inspirational imp

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

