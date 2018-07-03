Nigerian Stock Exchange Job Vacancy : Application Developer – Microsoft Solutions

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Application Developer – Microsoft Solutions



Division: Shared Services Division

Department: Technology Services Department

Report to: Team Lead Application Development

Grade: Assistant Manager – Manager

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, September 3, 2018.Job Summary

The Microsoft Solution Developer is a technology focused role intended to provide development and management of NSE SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and AX installations firm wide.

The role sits within Technology department and under the Application Development unit specifically.

The successful candidate will have advanced to expert level experience with SharePoint 2010 & 2013, Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013 and Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012.

Key Responsibilities

The responsibilities and expectations of the SharePoint developer are as follows:

Actively use structured development methodologies and with Agile development technologies (preferably scrum) for projects, based on various technical, organizational, project and team considerations

Develop required software using structured quality control processes

Develop and Extend the Microsoft Solutions Deployed in the Exchange

Maintain up-to-date technical documentation on deployments and processes and standard operating procedures

Report on operational status at both a tactical and strategic level.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 years progressive work experience as a developer/web developer (preferably at an exchange or within the financial services sector)

B.Sc degree in Computer Science, Engineering discipline, Mathematics or Physics.

Functional Competencies:

System Analysis and Design

Analytical Thinking

Software Engineering and Development

Concept Development and Execution Management

Database Administration

Behavioural Competency:

Attention to Detail

Application Closing Date

12th July, 2018.How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

