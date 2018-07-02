MTN WinBack offer: Get 2000% Instant Bonus Now

MTN WinBack offer now available : Get 2000% Instant Bonus airtime and data. Free airtime giveaway from our mobile networks is now becoming more of a culture in Nigeria. With Telecom firms like Glo currently N200200 airtime bonus, 9mobile (formerly called Etisalat) dishing out N4000 airtime bonus and Airtel’s 20x recharge being part of it.

Now it is MTN’s turn to join the pack with the free airtime giveaway called – WinBack. The telecommunication company is offering N2000 free airtime when you make a recharge of only N100 on your MTN line.

What is MTN WinBack?

MTN WinBack is a welcome back offer that gives all MTN subscribers who have not made use of their MTN SIM for 45 days or more. Simply re-activate your dormant MTN SIM card by recharging the line and you will be given 2000% bonus on your recharge.

How does MTN WinBack work

The MTN WinBack bonus offer is valid to all MTN customers who have not made use of their MTN SIM card for over 45 days. After making a recharge of at least N100 and a maximum of N1000, you will be given 2000% of your recharge amount.

How much you get for a rechargeable amount

N100 = N2,000

N200 = N4,000

N400 = N6,000

N500 = 10,000

N1000 = N20,000

What are the bonus offers and charges?

500% of the WinBack bonus, will be used for voice calls and SMS to all networks in Nigeria

1500% of the WinBack bonus will be used for data

Calls made within the country will be charged at 80kb/sec

SMS has a charge rate of N4/SMS which has a limit of 75 SMS every week

Data browsing is charged at the rate of N5/MB

Note: The WinBack bonus credit cannot be used to purchase a data plan, and it is only enjoyable for a period of three (3) months. The WinBack bonus will be gotten once a month, making it three (3) times for you to get the bonus.

This is as easy as it seems, all you have to do is pick up your dormant MTN SIM card and make a recharge of at least N100. If you want to check your bonus balance, dial *559*65#

