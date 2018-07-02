Java Programmer Job at ConnectPoint – Apply Now

ConnectPoint is Technology company with interest in three key areas which are connected together, these include – Payments, Financial Inclusion and Retail Solutions, we hope to cover Africa with our blue print. Today we have presence in Ghana and Nigeria. We are a young start-up founded in December 2017.

Java Programmer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Job Field ICT / Computer

Work Requirments

Must have a valid travel document

Must be ready to move within West Africa immediately

Experience & Knowledge of Java Programming languages including:

MVC Framework – Struts, Spring

RDBMS Database – MYSQL, SQL Server or Oracle

HTML, CSS & Javascript

JDBC, JPA, Servlet etc

Skills:

Good Analytical Skill

Willingness to learn new technologies

Must be diligent & committed

Young and energetic

Ability to work within thight schedule

Good communcation skills

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to ConnectPoint career website on www.linkedin.com to apply Now.

