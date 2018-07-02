Java Programmer Job at ConnectPoint – Apply Now
ConnectPoint is Technology company with interest in three key areas which are connected together, these include – Payments, Financial Inclusion and Retail Solutions, we hope to cover Africa with our blue print. Today we have presence in Ghana and Nigeria. We are a young start-up founded in December 2017.
Java Programmer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Job Field ICT / Computer
Work Requirments
Must have a valid travel document
Must be ready to move within West Africa immediately
Experience & Knowledge of Java Programming languages including:
MVC Framework – Struts, Spring
RDBMS Database – MYSQL, SQL Server or Oracle
HTML, CSS & Javascript
JDBC, JPA, Servlet etc
Skills:
Good Analytical Skill
Willingness to learn new technologies
Must be diligent & committed
Young and energetic
Ability to work within thight schedule
Good communcation skills
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to ConnectPoint career website on www.linkedin.com to apply Now.
