First Bank Of Nigeria Recruitment For Country Head, Technology & Services – Apply Now

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.

The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Country Head, Technology & Services

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Ref Id: 18000015

Head Office, Lagos

Organization: Technology and Services

Schedule: Regular

Shift: Standard

Grade Range – From: Senior Manager

Grade Range – To: Assistant General Manager

Detailed Description/Responsibilities

As part of the Bank’s strategic objectives to maximize its potential and increase contributions from the African subsidiaries, the structure of Technology & Services function in African subsidiaries has been redesigned to ensure optimal support for country business growth objectives.

In line with this drive, exciting career opportunities now exist in the African subsidiaries for the position of Country Head, Technology and Services in DRC and we are soliciting applications from potentially suitable candidates with the right skills set, experience and pedigree for the role.

The position is open to external candidates with proven leadership skills, sound technical knowledge, and good track record of success and achievement.

With a dual reporting line to the GE, Technology & Services and the respective Country CEO, the ideal candidate will provide strategic guidance and oversight for the country’s technology and operations function.

He/she will be responsible for developing and implementing the country’s technology and operations strategy, short term plans and objectives in line with overall business objectives of the country and group.

Specific Responsibilities include:

Lead a team of technology and operations managers and officers to manage country technology and operations activities and ensure quality service delivery to internal and external customers

Develop and implement technology and operations strategies in line with country and group strategies

Run a world class operations environment; ensuring excellent service delivery and expectations are met consistently

Ensure optimal performance of country technology infrastructure/systems and availability of IT services for end-user consumption

Ensure country technology platforms and systems are secure and protected against cyber threats

Coordinate and lead operational risk management activities for country technology and operations function

Develop talents and people resources in country technology and operations function needed for business growth

Qualifications

A good University degree in a Business/IT related discipline. Masters, MBA or a recognized professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 15 years’ experience in banking technology and operations function.

Minimum of 7 years in banking with 4 or more years in a management role.

Good knowledge and understanding of banking operations processes, banking services/products, banking industry, IT management, project management & operational risk management.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, analytical, people development and managerial skills.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to First Bank career website on firstbanknigeria.taleo.net to apply

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)