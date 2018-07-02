2018 International African Poetry Prize For African Poets At Brunel University, UK – Apply Now

The African Poetry Book Fund in conjunction with The Brunel University African Poetry Prize is offering Poetry prizes to provide a platform for unpublished poets in Africa.

This program is aimed at the development, celebration and promotion of poetry from Africa.Application Deadline: 30th November 2018

Eligible Countries: African countries

To be taken at: Online

Type: Contest

Number Of Awardees: 10

Value Of Scholarships: £3000

Eligibility:

The prize is open to African poets, defined as those who were born in Africa, or who are nationals of an African country, or whose parents are African. The prize is open to African poets who have not yet had a full-length poetry book published. Self-published poetry books, chapbooks and pamphlets are exempt from this stipulation. Only poems written in English are accepted. Poems translated into English are also accepted with a percentage of the prize going to the translator. The 2019 prize will open for entries from October 1st to November 30th 2018. Each entrant must submit 10 poems to be eligible, no more and no less.There is no stipulation as to the content of submitted poems but no poem should exceed 40 lines in length. The poems may have been previously published or won previous awards. Under no circumstances can alterations be made to poems once entered. Under no circumstances will the organisers or judges enter into discussions with entrants who have submitted for the prize. The prize organisers reserve the right to not award the prize if, in the judges’ opinion, such an action is justified. The organisers also reserve the right to split the prize if they decide that more than one poet is worthy of it. The judges’ decision is final and they will not enter into any correspondence with entrants regarding their decisions.

How To Apply: All entries must be submitted via email only to BUAPP@brunel.ac.uk*. An acknowledgement will be sent. (Please note that email enquiries about the rules will not be answered.)

It is important to read the Rules and requirements before applying

Visit The Contest Webpage For More Information

Award Provider: Brunel University and Commonwealth Writers.

