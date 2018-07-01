Northumbria Global EU Scholarship for Undergraduates at Northumbria University in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

The new I am Northumbria Global EU Scholarship is now available on offer for the year 2018. Up to eight Undergraduate EU students can benefit from a scholarship worth up to £9,250 to help pay tuition fees and living costs.

The Northumbria University is a university located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England. A former polytechnic, it was established as one of the new universities in 1992. It is a member of the University Alliance and the second University of Newcastle.Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 3, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to learn any of the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: The University will be awarding five scholarships of £9,250 and three scholarships of £4,625 to EU students who start a full-time undergraduate programme in September 2018.

Nationality: Students from EU countries are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Up to eight scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Entrance Requirements: You must meet the following conditions to compete for one of the eight available scholarships:

You must be ordinarily resident in an EU member state outside the UK.

You must accept an offer made by the University through UCAS as either a firm or insurance choice. Please note that students holding both conditional and unconditional offers are eligible to enter

You must be joining Year 1 of an Undergraduate programme commencing in September 2018

You must not have previously studied at the University

You must not be joining the University through an articulation agreement

Employees, agents or contractors of Northumbria University are not eligible

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Applicants are invited to make a video of no longer than 30 seconds in duration which should deal with the following questions:

Why do they consider Northumbria and the city of Newcastle the best choice for European students?

Videos must be submitted by Friday 03 August 2018 by 17:00 BST.

Applicants should not submit videos directly to the University. Videos should be uploaded to a video streaming service such as YouTube or Vimeo. The URL for the uploaded video should then be submitted to the University.

Video content must be entirely the applicant’s own original work and must not contain Restricted Content.

By submitting a video, applicants grant Northumbria a limited worldwide, royalty-free licence and right to transmit, distribute, publicly perform and display and make derivative works from the video including displaying the video on Northumbria’s website and other social media channels.

Applicants agree that they will endeavour to ensure that their videos shall remain on the video streaming service for at least a twelve (12) month period.

Successful Applicants agree to provide Northumbria with a copy of their original video.

Reasons why an application has not been successful will not be given.

