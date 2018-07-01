International Postgraduate Abertay Scholarships at Abertay University in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are invited for International Postgraduate Abertay Scholarships at Abertay University in the UK. This £2,000 award is open to all prospective new international (non-EU) taught postgraduate (MSc/MProf) students.

Abertay isn't just a great place to be a student – the University is also home to world-leading research teams, whose discoveries are hailed internationally. We are Scotland's leading university for environmental science research, with leading-edge initiatives such as the SIMBIOS unit exploring soil bioinformatics, the Abertay Centre for the Environment promoting 'green' business practices, and the Urban Water Technology Centre developing innovative new drainage and pollution-control technology.

Applications Deadline: Applicants do not need to make an application for a Scholarship. If you meet all of the eligibility criteria you will be notified by October 2018 of the Award/Scholarship you are eligible for.

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue taught postgraduate (MSc/MProf) students.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study any of the courses offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: This £2,000 award is open to all prospective new international (non-EU) taught postgraduate (MSc/MProf) students.

Nationality: International (Non-EU) students are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible you must meet all of the following conditions:

Have been classified as international (overseas) fee status by Abertay University

Have registered with Abertay University as a full-time student for your first postgraduate degree. Applicants who already hold a UK postgraduate degree are not eligible.

Have met all the academic conditions attached to your offer of admission as a full-time student in September 2018 or January 2019

Have obtained the equivalent of 2:1 UK Bachelors degree or above.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

