Website Designer Charged With Locking Up Woman

A 38-year-old website designer, Godswill Udofa, was on Monday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly locking up a woman with her guests in an office.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on June 28 at Ilupeju, Lagos.He said that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by locking up Mrs Mfon Mtonise and her guests in her office during a meeting.

“The accused, who claimed that the complainant owed him N100, 000 sneaked to where she was having a meeting with her guests and locked them up inside the office with padlocks.

“When the complainant and her guests discovered that they had been locked up, they raised an alarm, shouting for help.

“The accused refused to open the door, claiming that he must collect his money before he would open it.

“After several hours, the Police arrived the scene, the accused was forced to open the door and he was taken to the station,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Section 168 and 308(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 308(1) prescribes a five-year jail term for intent to commit felony.

Udofa, who resides at Ikorodu Road, Onipanu, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of intent to commit felony and breach of the peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.F George, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties, as part of the bail conditions.

George ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 10, for mention.

The Nation

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)