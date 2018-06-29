There’s Power In The Tongue Singer Timaya Warns As He Shares Personal Story

Timaya has taken to social media to share a very touching story, explaining how he and his friends 16/18 years ago got drunk took a mirror and started speaking into their lives.

He said his friends said negative things into theirs — speaking about rejection, being ugly, not being wanted etc, but when he took the mirror, he said to himself, ‘you are a king, you are a great man’.He said today those his friends are still broke and cautioned that there is power in the tongue. Watch the video below…

WATCH Instagram Video below

