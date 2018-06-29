There’s Power In The Tongue Singer Timaya Warns As He Shares Personal Story

Timaya has taken to social media to share a very touching story, explaining how he and his friends 16/18 years ago got drunk took a mirror and started speaking into their lives.

He said his friends said negative things into theirs — speaking about rejection, being ugly, not being wanted etc, but when he took the mirror, he said to himself, ‘you are a king, you are a great man’.He said today those his friends are still broke and cautioned that there is power in the tongue. Watch the video below…
IF YOU CAN’T SEE IT YOU CANT BE IT.

