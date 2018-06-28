Wema Bank PLC Launches Enovate Blog
A blog aimed to encourage discussions on innovation and the use of technology to better the lives of customers and improve the society has been launched by Wema Bank Plc.
Called Enovate, the blog, according to a statement by Wema Bank, would offer stories about innovation, with staff and customers as main contributors.Wema Bank, which pioneered Nigeria’s first fully digital bank ALAT, stressed that content for Enovate would be generated internally.
However, customers with story ideas and first-hand information about innovative ideas being put to use in their locality will also be encouraged to contribute.
New content will be published at least once a week and pushed out on Wema Bank’s social media platforms.
The statement said the views expressed on Enovate would solely be those of the authors and may not necessarily represent those of Wema Bank.
“We’re branding Wema Bank as an integral part of the lives of our customers and stakeholders,” said Mr Abiodun Aderibigbe, Head of the editorial team at Wema Bank’s Brand and Marketing Communications department.
“There are local innovations that are constantly solving local problems and making lives better. We want to be sure that our customers are aware of such. We also want to encourage discussions about innovation, beyond just tech-led innovation,” he added.
“There is a misconception that if it is not tech-led, it is not innovation. True innovation is about doing something new, improving existing processes, products and services. Innovation can be a new technology, but it can also be just a new idea,” Mr Aderibigbe said further.
The success of Wema’s digital bank ALAT has positioned the financial institution as one of the most innovative in the country.
Using local talents, the bank built an award-winning digital bank, which continues to be an example of what is possible when innovation is allowed to thrive.
The bank expressed hope that new blog will achieve its aim and contribute to a better society where people are using innovation to solve everyday problems.
Also commenting, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mrs Funmilayo Falola, noted that conversations about innovation are already ongoing.
“We want to be part of that conversation.”
“We also to start conversations about innovation as it affects our stakeholders and the public. We started the conversation about branchless banking and launched ALAT.
“With ALAT, we have been able to redefine simplicity and reliability in banking. We intend to do more in our core.
“However, every conversation on innovation that may affect our customers in anyway, we intend to be part of it. Remember, we asked to be part of their lifestyle,” Mrs Falola said.
Leave a Reply