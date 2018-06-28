Points For Deciding Where to Go on Vacation

There are so many destinations that provide travellers with endless opportunities and locations to visit and explore. How do you choose just one spot for your next adventure when these tourist hubs are readily available to visit and time is so scarce? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, discusses some hacks for deciding where to go on your next vacation.

Travel desires

What do you hope to do on your vacation? Do you wish to relax by the beach, tour ancient cities, visit stunning landscapes or partake in more adventurous activities? What about access to quality restaurants and hotels? These are all questions you should examine before deciding on your travel location.Budget

Budget is an important factor when planning any vacation. There are so many cost considerations to take into account: flight, hotels, activities and meals all add to the budget and must be considered when planning a trip.

Time

You must decide how much time you have to devote to your travels. Flying or driving the whole day to a destination doesn’t really make much sense if you only have a week of vacation. Save that trip for another day and opt for a location a little closer to home.

Safety

Whether you are travelling alone or with your loved ones, safety must be a priority when determining a destination. While you may enjoy seeing new places, not every place is safe for solo or family travel. Keep up with the news and current happenings around the destination you’re travelling to. Don’t let it dictate your decision but be aware of safety alerts for whichever destination you decide to visit.

Distance is not always better

Don’t forget that you have amazing locations in Nigeria. You don’t have to fly overseas to see beautiful places and experience rich history. You have a little bit of everything for any type of traveller in the country. You can visit Calabar to see the Obudu Cattle Ranch, the Osun-Osogbo Groove in Osun State, the Ogbunike Cave in Anambra state and the Kajuru Castle in Kaduna.

