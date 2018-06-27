Wellcome Trust International Master’s Fellowships 2018/19 for Low and Middle Income Countries (£120,000 Funding) – Apply Now

The Wellcome Trust International Master’s Fellowships is now open for early career researchers. This scheme offers nationals of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) the opportunity to receive training at Master’s degree level. Fellows receive an award of £120,000 including salary, studentship stipend, fees and research expenses.



Duration: 30 months (12 months taught Master’s course and 18 months research project)

An International Master’s Fellowship is for 30 months, unless you want to hold it on a part-time basis.

The first 12 months should be dedicated to doing a taught Master of Science (MSc) course at a recognised centre of excellence anywhere in the world.

The following 18 months is for your research project at an eligible organisation in a low- or middle-income country.

Funding

An award of £120,000 provides support for:

a stipend

travel costs (eg outward and return airfares)

approved tuition fees, according to the rate charged by the training organisation.

They support distance learning taught Master’s degrees.

If your stipend is liable for tax in the country you’re based in, you can use the funds to cover the taxed amount.

Benefits

Support during the fellowship

The support includes: a basic salary (determined by your host organisation) personal removal expenses research management and support costs research expenses, directly related to your proposal



Eligibility

You can apply for an International Master’s Fellowship if:

you’re a national of a low- or middle-income country

your proposed research focuses on a health priority in a low- or middle-income country

you have sponsorship from an eligible host organisation in a low- or middle-income country.

You must:

hold a clinical or non-clinical undergraduate degree in a relevant subject

be at an early stage in your career with limited research experience (but you must have demonstrated interest in, or aptitude for, research).

Your research proposal

Your research proposal should be within our science remit and focus on a health priority in a low- or middle-income country. When they consider your application, they will look at the following:

quality and importance of your research question(s)

feasibility of your approach to solving these problems

suitability of your choice of research environments

suitability of the taught Master of Science (MSc) course you select – it should take place at a recognised centre of excellence and provide you with training that will complement your research project.

NOTE:

You can’t apply if you’re:

intending to be based in the UK, Republic of Ireland or another high-income country (opens in a new tab) (although your taught course can be anywhere in the world)

planning to do a Master of Research (MRes)

a researcher in India – instead see the Wellcome Trust/Department of Biotechnology India Alliance (opens in a new tab)

currently applying for another Wellcome Trust fellowship.

They wouldn’t usually expect you to apply if you already have a Master’s.

Application

Submit your application.

You must submit your application through Wellcome Trust Grant Tracker. Submit it to the ‘authorised organisational approver’ at your host organisation for approval. Make sure you leave enough time for the approver to review and submit your application before the deadline. The approver may ask you to make changes to your application. View the Sample full application form [PDF 289KB] Host organisation reviews your application and submits it to them.

Your application must be submitted by 17:00 (GMT/BST) on the deadline day. They may take up to four months to consider your full application. They will let you know if you are not eligible. Scientific review

The International Interview Committee will review your application and make the final decision. There are no interviews for these fellowships. If successful, you must take up the fellowship within one year of the award.

Submit your application through the Grant Tracker (WTGT).

Deadline: August 31, 2018

For more information, visit Wellcome Fellowships.

