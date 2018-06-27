I KlLLED a Lizard And my Brother Died Instantly- Elderly Nigerian Man Reveals – VIDEO

An elderly Nigeria man who shared his testimony in church, disclosed how his brother died instantly shortly after he k!lled a lizard.

According to the post shared on Power House Assembly Facebook page, the man who has been suffering witchcraft attack for many years, was given a prophetic assignment after visiting the church. Shortly after the assignment, a lizard appeared on the headside of his bed while he was about sleeping and he killed it.It was gathered that instantly, his brother started shouting from his own house, My head, my head” and died just like the lizard. Here’s the post below;

This man has suffered witchcraft attack for so many many years but one day, he attended prayers at Power House Assembly Onitsha Obosi branch from Imo state….

He was given a prayer assignment during prophetic ministration…..

After his midnight assignment, he laid on his bed and was about sleeping when this lizard appeared on the headside of his bed…

He got up and hit the lizard on it’s head with a tick and the lizard died…..

Instantly, his brother started shouting from his own house, My head, my head” and died just like the lizard……

Is he responsible for his brother’s death?

I see the end of the wicked….

God will hand your enemy over to you and end every witchcraft operation in ur life and family .. Amen

watch video below



