Product Manager Job (Personal Lines) – Apply Now

Responsible for execution of various analytics, management of existing as well as development of new personal lines products. This role is also responsible for coordination/facilitation of our program businesses in support of the Reinsurance/Programs department. Key aspect of this role will be understanding of our systems, rates and rating rules, policy forms and underwriting guidelines as well as researching and analyzing those of our competitors in order to execute appropriate changes to maintain and/or improve our market competitiveness.Essential Job Functions:

Management of all assigned lines, including functional oversight of our Program business partners

Provide leadership or facilitate in the product development efforts around these lines

Provide leadership or facilitate vendor and/or systems integrations

Develop or complete business requirement specifications(BRS)

Coordinate with other functionalities in the implementation of BRS

Lead the coordination of efforts in the quality assurance (including audit/review of business partners to our Program unit) and process management/improvement

Establish and maintain product documents, including but not limited to rate manual

Develop and maintain the Rate Engine configuration around product definitions

Regularly test rating/policy processing systems to address any deficiency or to improve the process

Manage to ensure that rates and/or forms are adequate and/or accurate, and compliant

Manage or facilitate regulatory filings

Formulate, maintain, and analyze reports around product profitability and production

Prepare/publish a various reports/publication over product features and issues

Other duties as requested

Job Qualifications:

College degree required

4+ years in personal lines product management and/or comparable years in underwriting

Ability to read and understand actuarial rate indication required

Experience with SERFF preferred

Detail-oriented with strong organizational and project management skills

Familiarity with various project cycles or project management work

Works well under deadlines in a changing environment with capability to perform multiple tasks effectively

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Effective at building strong relationships internally and externally

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and proficient in Access, PowerPoint and Word

Able to travel with overnight stays up to approximately 10% of the time

About Topa Insurance Company:

Topa Insurance Company is a growing boutique specialty insurance carrier in Calabasas, California, with more than 30 years of service in the industry. Our highly engaged employees enjoy a modern, collaborative work environment with on-site fitness. Our top notch management team encourages professional development and achievement, with a commitment to make Topa Insurance an employer of choice. We embrace diversity, believe in, recognize and celebrate our people. Our employee engagement scores are amongst the highest in the industry and we were certified a Great Place to Work in 2017. We offer a variety of flexible work schedules and shared incentives built around corporate goals and objectives. Our comprehensive benefits plan includes up to 20 PTO days a year for first year team members, as well as annual time off for charitable activity. We want innovative team members who are eager to excel to join our team.

