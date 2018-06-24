Newton-Mosharafa Fund Scholarships For Study In UK Universities – APPLY NOW

The UK Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy(BEIS), The British Council, The Egyptian Affairs and Mission Sector invites applications from individuals who wants to undergo a degree program at any UK Institution.

The Fund brings together the British and Egyptian scientific research and innovation sectors to find joint solutions to the challenges facing Egypt in economic development and social welfare.The programme covers all fees and living/travel expenses. The programme will support both general missions (full degree scholarships 3 – 4 years), as well as joint supervisions (for students to do research for a year at a UK university as part of their Egyptian PhD)

Application Deadline: 26th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Egypt

Type: PhD

Eligibility: For a full list of requirements, eligibility criteria and instructions on applying, please see the detailed guide lines in English and in Arabic.

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

