Massive Graduate Recruitment at The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital – Apply Here

University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, located in Calabar, Cross River, Nigeria, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Internship position below:

Contents

Open Jobs

House Officer

Physiotherapist

Medical Laboratory Scientist

Radiographer

Pharmacist

Optometrist

Nurse Intern

Dental Technician

Dental Therapist

Method of Application

House Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Media / Advertising / Branding

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Physiotherapist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Medical Laboratory Scientist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Radiographer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Pharmacist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Borno

Job Field Graduate Jobs Pharmaceutical

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Optometrist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Nurse Intern

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Dental Technician

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

go to method of application »

Dental Therapist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Cross River

Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications/Requirement

Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.

Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.

Method of Application

Interview Exam Date

Monday, 20th August, 2018.

Applicants should forward a written application with relevant Credentials and Curriculum Vitae to:

The Office of the Chief Medical Director,

University of Calabar Teaching Hospital,

P.M.B 1278,

Calabar,

Cross River State.

Note

Please note that you will be expected to participate in a written examination. You are therefore advised to visit the “Office of the Head, Human Resource Management Department of the Hospital” from 6th to 13th August, 2018, to collect an “Invitation Letter” that will serve as an evidence that you applied and that will enable you participate in the written Examination fixed for Monday, 20th August, 2018.

Only successful candidates will be communicated to thereafter.

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)