Massive Graduate Recruitment at The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital – Apply Here
University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, located in Calabar, Cross River, Nigeria, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Internship position below:
Open Jobs
House Officer
Physiotherapist
Medical Laboratory Scientist
Radiographer
Pharmacist
Optometrist
Nurse Intern
Dental Technician
Dental Therapist
Method of Application
House Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Media / Advertising / Branding
Qualifications/Requirement
Candidates must be holders of relevant qualifications applicable to their area of specialization; viz: MBBS, BDS, DO, B.Sc., B. Pharm., BNSc and HND in Dental related positions, or equivalent qualifications.
Possession of a provisional license to practice from the respective regulatory bodies is mandatory.
Physiotherapist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Medical Laboratory Scientist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Radiographer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Pharmacist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Borno
Job Field Graduate Jobs Pharmaceutical
Qualifications/Requirement
Optometrist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Nurse Intern
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Dental Technician
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Dental Therapist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Cross River
Job Field Graduate Jobs Medical / Healthcare
Qualifications/Requirement
Method of Application
Interview Exam Date
Monday, 20th August, 2018.
Applicants should forward a written application with relevant Credentials and Curriculum Vitae to:
The Office of the Chief Medical Director,
University of Calabar Teaching Hospital,
P.M.B 1278,
Calabar,
Cross River State.
Note
Please note that you will be expected to participate in a written examination. You are therefore advised to visit the “Office of the Head, Human Resource Management Department of the Hospital” from 6th to 13th August, 2018, to collect an “Invitation Letter” that will serve as an evidence that you applied and that will enable you participate in the written Examination fixed for Monday, 20th August, 2018.
Only successful candidates will be communicated to thereafter.
