Marketing & Communications Coordinator Vacancy – Apply How

Responsible for supporting the marketing and communications initiatives within the group. The Marketing & Communications Coordinator will play a key role in driving and implementing our public relations and marketing strategies by creating, revising and managing PR campaigns and materials with the goals of enriching the group’s position within the public eye and showcasing the products, services, capabilities, and financial strength of the company. Develops, maintains and leverages relationships in the broader insurance community.Essential Job Functions:

Responsible for supporting the public relations strategy and execution for Topa Insurance Group including, but not necessarily limited to:

1. Draft, proofread &/or copyedit Press Releases and Internal & External Communications

2. Create content; manage content strategy & content marketing efforts (email campaigns and print templates)

3. Manage Social Media content for channels including but not limited to Instagram, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Yelp, Twitter, to include: posts, stories, highlights, videos, hashtags

4. Respond to and/or engage with Social Media content accordingly: like/commenting on all posts from all team accounts, draft &/or review copy for each post, create new content, etc.

5. Serve as a brand steward ensuring a consistent and engaging experience throughout all interactions with our brand across all marketing channels and programs

6. Assist with creating and updating Marketing calendar for corporate events, sponsorships, conferences, etc. to ensure coordinated scheduling and messaging

7. Manage content on the Topa Insurance website(s) and liase with web developer as needed

8. Assist with coordination of Small and Large Events and Meetings including RSVP management, set up, tear down, hosting, etc.

9. Create graphic designs and manage Freelance Designers

10. Measure and report on project deliverables, effectiveness of communication activities / events

11. Aid in the development of presentations and updates to management. Own notes from meetings and weekly calls

12. Manage contact database and distribution lists.

13. Assist with invoice submittals and budget tracking

14. Provide assistance to Corporate Communications Manager with other projects and tasks, as needed.

15. Support other departments as necessary.

Job Qualifications:

1. College degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism or similar educational or work experience.

2. Minimum of 1-2 years of administrative experience.

3. Minimum of 1-3 years of experience in Marketing, Communications, or similar field.

4. Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to interact with a range of audiences from across a number of disciplines.

5. Strong project management and organizational skills with sharp attention to detail.

6. Ability to establish and meet tight deadlines, change directions when necessary and manage multiple projects at once

7. Knowledge of social media and the web to support market activity and corporate image.

8. Effective at building strong relationships internally and externally.

9. Proficient in Microsoft Suite including other word processing, databases, spread sheets, and web applications including email, e-marketing, s-surveys, e-discussion groups.

10. Experience in Email Marketing &/or CRM Systems

11. Proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud, (specifically PhotoShop and Illustrator)

12. Hold a valid driving license.

13. Able to travel locally.

About Topa Insurance Company:

Topa Insurance Company is a growing boutique specialty insurance carrier in Calabasas, California, with more than 30 years of service in the industry. Our highly engaged employees enjoy a modern, collaborative work environment with on-site fitness. Our top notch management team encourages professional development and achievement, with a commitment to make Topa Insurance an employer of choice. We embrace diversity, believe in, recognize and celebrate our people. Our employee engagement scores are amongst the highest in the industry and we were certified a Great Place to Work in 2017. We offer a variety of flexible work schedules and shared incentives built around corporate goals and objectives. Our comprehensive benefits plan includes up to 20 PTO days a year for first year team members, as well as annual time off for charitable activity. We want innovative team members who are eager to excel to join our team.

