Janaki Ammal Scholarships At University Of East Anglia, UK 2018 -Apply Now

The John Innes Centre is offering the Janaki Ammal Scholarships to students, who are nationals of eligible developing countries to help enable them to study for a degree at University Of East Anglia, UK.

The Janaki Ammal Scholarship is aimed at those students in receipt of some external funding. So, students must be able to provide evidence of additional funding to cover living costsApplication Deadline: ONGOING

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

Type: PhD

Eligibility: To receive a Janaki Ammal Scholarship while studying at the John Innes Centre, candidates must:

Be nationals of a developing country

Be in subsequent receipt of an offer of admission to register at UEA on a PhD research degree programme (other than DTP, iCASE and Rotation Programmes)

Be liable to pay the Overseas UEA lab-based postgraduate research tuition fee (i.e. be assessed as Overseas for fee status purposes)

Not hold any other scholarship or award that will cover the cost of the Overseas tuition fee

Have met all conditions for admission to the UEA before admission

