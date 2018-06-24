Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarships For High School Students – South Africa 2018
The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is offering Scholarship opportunities to High School students who are in financial need, have a curious, entrepreneurial mindset and the potential to excel academically.
Scholarship recipients, known as Allan Gray Orbis Scholars, receive funding for high school in addition to access to support and programmes to develop their entrepreneurial talents. We aim to develop a community of young, entrepreneurially minded leaders so that our Scholars have the opportunity to go to university through the Fellowship Programme.Application Deadline: 20th September 2018
Eligible Countries: South Africa
Type: High School
Value Of Scholarships: The Scholarship covers the following:
- Full tuition and boarding fees
- A monthly allowance (pocket money)
- A travel subsidy
- Stationery and prescribed books
- Toiletries, school uniforms and casual clothing
- Support for extra-mural activities
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:
- be a South African citizen
- be in Grade 6 this year (2018) to apply
- have A minimum of 70% in English and mathematics (Grade 5-6)
- have A minimum of 70% in Numeracy and Literacy in the Foundation’s Scholarship exam.
- Demonstrate financial need
- Demonstrate the following entrepreneurial characteristics
How To Apply:
