Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2018 – Apply Now

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:

Title: Ogbia SPDC JV Special LiveWIRE Programme

About the Programme

LiveWIRE is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV

The programme operates mainly in the Niger Delta region and aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start up their own businesses through the provision of finance and training for young entrepreneurs.

Eligibilty

Are you aged 18-35 from Ogbia, Bayelsa State, Nigeria?

Do you have an innovative business idea?

Do you desire to own and manage a business?

Do you possess a University Degree or HND in any discipline?

Have you completed NYSC (if mandatory)?

Not in paid employment.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

