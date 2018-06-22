Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2018 – Apply Now
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:
Title: Ogbia SPDC JV Special LiveWIRE Programme
About the Programme
- LiveWIRE is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV
- The programme operates mainly in the Niger Delta region and aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start up their own businesses through the provision of finance and training for young entrepreneurs.
Eligibilty
- Are you aged 18-35 from Ogbia, Bayelsa State, Nigeria?
- Do you have an innovative business idea?
- Do you desire to own and manage a business?
- Do you possess a University Degree or HND in any discipline?
- Have you completed NYSC (if mandatory)?
- Not in paid employment.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
