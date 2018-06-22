Engineering Jobs at May & Baker Nigeria Plc

Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.

Chief Engineer

HVAC Engineer

Electronics / Instrumentation Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Work start: 22.06.2018

Department: Engineering

Job Description

The preferred candidate will be responsible for establishing and implementing preventive and corrective maintenance for equipment, carry out project design & implementation and partner with procurement unit to ensure availability of engineering spare parts.

Candidates must possess excellent planning, analytical and strong people leadership skills.

Requirements

Candidates should possess a B.Eng, with at least 10 years verifiable hands-on engineering experience in pharmaceutical / manufacturing industry.

Possession of MBA and Membership of COREN would be an added advantage.

Remuneration

Attractive and Negotiable

HVAC Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Work start: 22.06.2018

Job Description

The preferred candidate will be responsible for maintenance of Chillers, Dampers, Package Units, Split units. Window units, Centralized Air Handling Units and Air filtration Systems.

Requirements

Candidates must possess excellent planning and analytical, Strong work experience in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning), In-depth knowledge of the general configuration, installation, servicing and repairs of all Precision type air-conditioning systems, Repair, maintenance and installation of all industrial refrigeration systems.

Education

B.Sc/HND qualification.

Remuneration

Remuneration for this position is attractive and negotiable.

Electronics / Instrumentation Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

The incumbent shall manage all the PLC / HMI engineering activities and deliverables to ensure they operate seamlessly.

Requirements

Candidates must possess B.ENG/HND in Electrical /Electronic Engineering with minimum of 5 years relevant experience and possess hands – on knowledge of programing, installation and commissioning of controllers, actuators, solenoid controlled valves, electro-pneumatic valves, temperature sensors, etc.

He will be expected to maintain all software for PLC, machineries HMI, and automation devices and handle instrumentation issues independently with responsibility for applicable OEM Spare inventory, consumption planning and control.

Candidates must be self-driven, articulate and possess the ability to work on diverse Industrial machines and platforms.

Remuneration

Attractive and Negotiable.

Chief Engineer

HVAC Engineer

Applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@may-baker.com

