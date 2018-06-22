Career Opportunities at MTN Nigeria – APPLY HERE

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

Specialist Contract

Officer Corporate Communications (New Media Content/Strategy)

SM, Public AffairsSpecialist Contract

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 – 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Responsible for development and management of Contract Standards and evaluation

Responsible for managing all procurement agreements and development of Master Services Agreements and Local Country Contracts for GFA’s

Prepares and administers routine correspondence, negotiation memoranda, and contract documentation to ensure timely and coordinated submittal.

Review solicitations and prepares routine response for proposals, bids, and contract modifications. May also prepare simple requests for proposals.

Analyze contract requirements, special provisions, terms and conditions to ensure compliance with appropriate laws, regulations, corporate policies and business unit procedure. Drafts and negotiates simple contractual instruments commensurate with skills and grade level.

Manage and process renewals for maintenance, support, subscriptions, etc. including assurance that the renewals comply with the applicable contract and completing any required purchasing documents.

Prepare, organize and maintain contract records and files documenting contract performance and compliance. May conduct research to support contract audit and or facilitate business unit contracting trends.

Communicates contract policy and practice to internal business teams.

Ensures contract review, approval and execution in accordance with corporate and/or business unit guidelines.

Maintain professional business relationships with internal contract stakeholders, other contracting support teams within the company (e.g Legal, Finance, Procurement), and external product and service vendors.

Respond to alerts from the contract administration dashboard and resolves problems to ensure the overall health of the contract portfolio.

Maintains basic knowledge of trends in contract administration best practices relevant to company’s operations.

Create/ maintain pre-qualification questionnaires/ Request for Information (RFI) / surveys / Request for Proposal (RFP) / Request for Quotation (RFQ)/ auctions

Ensure execution of day to day operations at the Opco and resolve operational issues.

Improve productivity and quality through leading practice initiatives.

Participate and provide inputs in project status meetings.

Propose operational changes and provide associated user impact assessment.

Participate and provide inputs in operational meetings.

Set up and manage adhoc meetings for day to day operational requirements.

Liaise with supplier to obtain / update relevant information for supplier registration / qualification and management.

Act as a first point of contact with supplier for sourcing and supplier management related information/ queries.

Identify potential sensitive issues and escalate it to the appropriate level.

Provide assistance in managing supplier compliance and profile audit and assessing supplier risk.

Gather information from various sources like oracle, internal stakeholders and external stakeholders on supplier performance.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office.

Experience & Training

First degree in any related discipline

CSCP (Certified Supply Chain Professional) is an added advantage

3 – 7 years of experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others.

Experience working in a medium organization

ACCA (Start)

ICT for Non-technical Staff

CIPS (Procurement)

MTN Customer Experience

Cross Functional Team fundamentals

Micro-FLIGHT Training: Any training specific to Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage.

Minimum Qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, B.Sc, BTech, HND or LLB.

Officer Corporate Communications (New Media Content/Strategy)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Kebbi

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

Drive effective deployment of new media strategy in alignment with business objectives in general and reputational priorities in particular

Identify and develop bespoke content on new media that engages savvy internet stakeholder groups and aligns with MTN corporate speak

Monitor and track MTN on new media platforms, provide ongoing analysis and reports to the relevant business units

Identify perception management opportunities in the new media space and escalate critical issues for speedy resolution

Generate informative and insightful reports about MTNN activity and mention same in the social media space

Develop reader-friendly content that communicates relevant corporate objectives and important customer information to foster articulation of the MTN point of view and engender empathy towards the MTN brand

Work closely with consultants to track, monitor and analyse online conversations about MTN in new media space.

Interface with Marketing, Customer Relations, Sales & Distribution, Enterprise Solutions, Corporate Services and other customer-facing/brand-building business units to drive customer education, acquisition and retention initiatives

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training

First Degree in any relevant discipline

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience with working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Experience in corporate communications

Ability to interpret and implement Communications strategy

Experience in deploying web communications, new media marketing activities Training:

Social Media/ Digital Communication.

Minimum Qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

SM, Public Affairs

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 9 – 17 years

Location Abuja

Job Field Law / Legal

Job Description

Provide advisory support and execute MTNN Government Relations Strategy at both federal state and local government levels with particular emphasis on the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government of Nigeria

Serve MTNN’s customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Improve MTNN’s Net Promoters Score

Collaborate with other business units in the development of business models for use in MTNN and develop measurement strategies to support strategy development and business optimization.

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Partner with MTNN’s Ecosystem Partners to deliver business value.

Establish and maintain effective corporate relationship with key stakeholders and decision makers in the executive and legislative arms of government to effectively channel the goals and desires of MTNN.

Build MTN’s profile amongst governmental stakeholders for effective engagement and guarantee access by the MTN management to such key stakeholders as required.

Initiate regular meetings with key government stakeholders and give regular feedback to the business on new development (bills, new policies within the legislative/ regulatory arena).

Develop government relations strategy for the department in alignment with MTN Nigeria’s business direction and provide advisory support to the Regulatory Affairs function of MTN Nigeria.

Develop and maintain a strong ethical relationship between MTN Nigeria and the relevant institutions/ bodies with a view to ensure the long term viability of the business.

Observe the business, political and regulatory environment closely and provide support to other functions within the CSD in assigned location.

Carry out research, provide detailed policy analysis, identify regional vulnerabilities and recommend due mitigation.

Coordinate action/ response plans to pertinent issues and lobby campaigns on identified issues.

Provide periodic intelligence reports, political audits and proactive feedback on emerging issues, developments and trends.

Provide technical leadership /advice in the formulation and development of Regulatory Affairs framework, policies/guidelines and ensure compliance of operations with MTN policies and procedures.

Regularly monitor and review resources of the department ensuring they are allocated and utilized in a cost effective and financially disciplined manner and in line with budget provisions.

Job Condition:

Standard MTNN working conditions

Experience & Training

First degree in any relevant discipline

Possession of an MBA and LLB/BL degrees would be an added advantage

Minimum of 9-17 years’ experience including;

Manager track record of 3 years or more in a government relations and/or stakeholder engagement function/activity; with at least 3 years in relevant sector/ industry

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous

Proof of requisite stakeholder contact/network base

Prior Telecommunications experience will be an advantage

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Eng, B.Sc, B.Tech, HND or LLB

