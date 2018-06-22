Analyst, Digital Forensics Services at Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.Analyst, Digital Forensics Services

Risk Management: understanding all risks – from the economic to the political – that could affect our global business, and offering guidance to all parts of the bank

Job Purpose

The Digital Forensics Analyst is part of an integrated global team dedicated to mitigating risks through the efficient and effective application of information security expertise.

This role will manage incident response, conduct digital forensic investigations by following forensic methodologies, obtaining and analysing evidence, and render forensic technical support to stakeholders, in order to mitigate risks and prevent losses in Standard Bank Group (SBG).

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Ensure compliance with digital evidence best practice:

Understanding of Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) Good Practice Guide for Digital Evidence

Ensure that evidence follows chain of custody in terms of regulatory requirements by documenting actions taken during investigations to ensure successful prosecution.

Identify and implement best practices to ensure continuous improvement in quality and relevance of Forensic service offerings.

Ensure development and maintenance of forensic auditable processes to enforce consistency.

Execution of cyber crime investigation:

Conduct computer and mobile forensic investigations by following relevant processes and digital forensic methodologies to ensure work is completed timeously.

Digital evidence recovery – acquisition, extraction and analysis of electronic data as per the investigative requirements.

Capture and maintain case management systems with regular updates.

Monitor industry intelligence and trends in order to contribute to threat profile for the bank.

Report on cyber crime related investigations:

Identify common patterns and trends in cyber crime investigations.

Compile and submit monthly reports on the number of cases investigated.

Compile formal reports on information identified or located on electronic evidence, containing recommendations to business based on findings of cyber crime related investigations.

Testifying in disciplinary enquires or court proceedings regarding evidence collected and the methods used to collect and analyse the evidence.

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders:

Engage with various stakeholders to obtain an understanding of their digital forensic needs in order to deliver on their requests.

Ensure that agreed service levels are being met and provide ongoing support to the investigation team.

Keep stakeholders updated on progress of digital forensic initiatives by providing verbal and written feedback to ensure needs and expectations are met.

Self-Development:

Understand and embrace the SBG vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders, to achieve goals and objectives.

Identify training courses and career progression opportunities for self with input from management, to improve personal capability and to stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Maintain knowledge management, and improve team success by sharing knowledge with team to ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders.

Internal & External Relationships

IT Security:

Liaise with the Cyber Security Operational Centre on possible cyber related incidents.

Group Investigations:

Provide a supporting role to their investigations.

Human Capital:

Provide a supporting role to their investigations.

Nigerian Police Force (NPF):

Build and maintain networks with the relevant Investigative officers both formally and informally, to obtain intelligence to assist in our internal forensic investigations.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications:

First Degree in IT and Computer Sciences

Certifications EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE), Access Data Certified Examiner (ACE), GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE), Cellebrite Certified Mobile Examiner (CCME), Certified Ethical Hacking Certification (CEH), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Experience:

Information Technology – Information Risk Management; Information Systems Architecture; Application Development and Support:

5-7 Years experience in the following:

Computer, Network and Mobile Forensics and Incident Response and analysis.

Standard forensic tool-sets e.g.: EnCase, FTK, DD, Linux Forensic tools etc. Ability to analyse and interpret network packets to assist in investigations

Different operating systems such as Linux / Windows / Mac Operating.

Knowledge of programming with one or more of the following languages: Perl, Python, Ruby, PHP, ASP, SQL, HTML. The ability to decompile and interpret executables (exe) and dynamic library files (DLL)

Risk Management – Job Compliance; Risk Operations:

1-2 Years experience in the ability to interpret regulations and laws such as the ECT Act and Cyber Bill that is applicable to certain investigations.

Good verbal and written command of English (technical) language with the ability to communicate complex technical data to the lay person.

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Investigative Auditing:

Understanding and ability to apply auditing techniques and procedures to uncover inappropriate financial practices, fraud and errors and gather evidence that can be used in a court of law.

Audit Process:

Ability to summarise results of audit reviews into findings and recommendations for utilisation by management.

Compliance:

Knowledge of applicable legislation and the legal policies and procedures pertaining to the local, regional and relevant international laws.

IT Planning and Management:

The management of, and provision of expert advice on, the selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of information security controls and management strategies to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems.

IT Knowledge:

Possesses a deep and broad knowledge base in fundamental IT technical skill sets. Stays informed on emerging trends.

