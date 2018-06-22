AfDB Job Vacancy : Coordinator, Africa Water Facility

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Coordinator, Africa Water Facility – AHWS0Reference: ADB/17/257

Grade: PL2

Position N°: 50065051

The Complex

The Vice Presidency for Agriculture, Human, and Social Development is a Sector Complex focusing on the Bank’s Ten Year Strategy High 5s priority of “Feed Africa” and “Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa”.

The complex objectives are (i) to develop, policy and strategy; (ii) provide deep sector expertise to the Regions by gathering pool of experienced individuals who can be consulted to provide sector expertise on complex transactions; (iii) develop new financing instruments; (iv) the Vice-President will act as the spoke person to represent the Bank with external stakeholders on aspects of “Feed Africa” and Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa”.

The Hiring Department

The Water Development and Sanitation Department is responsible for the coordination of the Bank’s water development and sanitation-related activities to enhance synergies and contribute to achievement of all High 5s (Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, water-related Power and Light Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life).

The Department also supports regional hubs in the development and promotion of new knowledge, approaches and tools for green and inclusive water resources development and management, and for improved sanitation. In so doing, the Department leads the scaling-up of the Bank’s contribution to Africa’s efforts to attain water security and sanitation for sustainable socio-economic transformation.

The Position

The Africa Water Facility Coordinator, reports to the Director Water Development and Sanitation Department.

The Coordinator leads Africa Water Facility’s agenda for the implementation of the Africa Water Vision and the Framework for Action for 2025. He/She is responsible for providing leadership and supervising the staff and activities of the facility. The main work objectives are:

Lead Africa Water Facility’s policy and strategic work to ensure that operations and other organizational activities which are identified, developed and executed by the Headquarters and Regional Hubs are well aligned with the Africa Water Facility’s operational strategy, and effectively implemented;

Provide technical guidance/advisory services and expertise to regional hubs on Project Preparation, Water Investment Promotion and Small Strategic Investments;

Foster strategic partnerships with regional and global partners; and provide expertise on water development issues to support the department’s role;

Ensure coherence of the Africa Water Facility’s activities across regions;

Produce and disseminate knowledge raised through Africa Water Facility operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Africa Water Facility Coordinator, under the oversight of Director Water Development and Sanitation Department, manages staff of the Department and plans, organizes, supervises and directs the work to ensure efficient and effective Bank Group assistance. Specifically, the role of coordinator is to:

Managing and supervising the Facility:

Implement the Bank’s mandate and commitment for the African Water Facility Initiative;

Plan, organize and supervise the activities and staff of the initiative including identifying development projects and programs which could be financed by the Africa Water Facility;

Supervise Africa Water Facility’s staff and activities in the Regional hubs

Analyse requests proposed for Africa Water Facility financing of projects, programs and studies;

Ensure compliance of Water and Sanitation projects in line with the Africa Water Facility acceptance criteria, priorities and development plans;

Coordinate the preparation of the Africa Water Facility ‘s budget in line with Africa Water Facility instrument and the Bank administrative procedures

Lead complex missions involving negotiations with government officials, grant negotiations and collaborate with the Bank ‘s Legal Department in preparation of grant agreements;

Liaise with the Director Generals and advise on the Africa Water Facility programme, procedures and operations, including cross-cutting strategies: environment, gender, procurement and finance;

Liaise with the Director Generals on the implementation of Africa Water Facility Water operations and the assurance of a high quality of the portfolio and the development effectiveness;

Propose the Africa Water Facility budget and monitor its implementation in cooperation with the Regional operations management team;

Manage a team of professional level and support staff in providing efficient and high quality services that support the business. Set realistic performance goals and motivate team members to meet them, both for individual staff and for the team as whole and proceed with Africa Water Facility staff members’ performance evaluation;

Advise on and promote the implementation of relevant sector policies and strategies.

Participate in the recruitment of Africa Water Facility staff in coordination with the department’s Director and in line with Bank rules and procedures;

Promote collaboration and facilitate teamwork across teams and across organizational units;

Maintain a high standard of professional integrity, treat individuals fairly and be sensitive to differences across culture, nationalities and gender;

Improve customer service orientation of staff of Africa Water Facility and ensure provision of efficient services to clients;

Serve as acting Director when required.

Strategic Partnerships, Collaborations and Resources Mobilization:

Ensure coordination and synergy with all partners and donors;

Initiate, conduct and /or coordinate the Africa Water Facility’s participation in dialogue with African countries, NEPAD, and other partners;

Participate and contribute to peer reviews and reports in working groups; and

Represent the Africa Water Facility in multi-disciplinary activities, seminars and conferences ;

Initiate actions for Africa Water Facility resources mobilization in coordination with the Director;

Strengthening Sector Knowledge Development and Promoting Knowledge Uptake, and Networking:

Monitor and analyse economic developments in regional member countries and advise the Director on issues relating to water sector development

Provide technical advice/assistance to the Regional Directorate and Regional Members Countries in the development of their Water and Sanitation Sectors;

Develop and maintain cooperation and co-financing relations with the other development agencies and organizations; lead important and sensitive missions to the member countries and partner organizations and agencies;

Supervise the development and recommend implementation of innovative financing mechanisms, as well as technical and management approaches to promote project preparation, water resources development and investment promotion cross regional member countries, including through public-private partnerships, and improvement of the overall governance of these sectors.

Promote and develop the mechanism to monitor the performance of the Africa Water Facility activities, and ensure the appropriate reporting to all the stakeholders;

Be a collaborative member of the Management Team, contribute and share expertise and input and foster a collegial environment;

Serve as a role model, leading by example, building alignment and commitment. Be courageous in challenging others to move the Bank forward;

Provide on-the-job training and advice to relatively less experienced staff and supervise their work;

Communicate effectively to staff and management how the related strategy, policy, and processes support the needs of the business and enable a productive, positive and engaging work environment for staff;

Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in Water Resources management and Engineering, Civil Engineering; Development Economics, or closely related disciplines;

Have a minimum of eight (8) years of extensive and progressive experience in an internationally recognized financial or development Institution or similar to the Bank, three (3) years of which professional experience should be at a managerial level

Having private sector experience will be an added advantage

Familiarity with the work of other multilateral and bilateral development finance institutions is a plus

Experience in water sector development and policy support in Africa; and in knowledge management and preparation of analytical work is a plus.

Recognized as a thought leader with deep knowledge of public health issues and/or integrated water resources development in Africa, with a focus on research and policy, particularly related to water or public health or sanitation; and ability to analyze and evaluate critical matters pertaining to a broad spectrum of public health, water and sanitation issues and provide policy advice;

Knowledge of operational policies, rules, procedures and practices of the Bank or comparable institution;

Experience in planning, organizing, managing and coordinating the activities of similar units and supervising the Africa Water Facility’s staff, organizing teams, and providing managerial support;

Experience in delivering high quality operational products and services (economic analyses, research advice, sectoral studies and review) in support of the Africa Water Facility’s work.

Ability to communicate and cascade vision for their area. Helps others understand how their personal objectives align with the Bank’s mission.

Communicate and write effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Application Closing Date

21st July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online

