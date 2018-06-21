Google Digital Skills for Africa Online Training – Click here to Register and become Certified IT person.

Dear Friends,

Most employers in Nigeria today, says the problem is not the lack of jobs for applicants but that many youths in our country are not employable due to lack of skills. We live in the digital age where the importance of digital skills to business owners, managers, youths and job seekers cannot be over emphasized.

Become more suitable for the role you desire, join the number of the employable youths and increase your worth to your industry by getting a certification for in a digital skill.

Google launched the Digital Skills programme to train Ten (10) million people across Africa on digital skills to grow their businesses, increase their employability, become more efficient at work and be 21st century compliant.

A good number of youths have upgraded their career or have gotten a great job by taking this free course from Google. I am one of them.

To take the course for free, follow the link:

