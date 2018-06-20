Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students at Lancaster University in UK, 2018

The Lancaster University is pleased to offer Undergraduate Scholarships for 2018. To be eligible for an award, students must be a permanent resident of India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Spain, Italy, Greece or Cyprus

Lancaster University, also officially known as the University of Lancaster, is a public research university in the City of Lancaster, Lancashire, England.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: August 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: Undergraduate EU Scholarship worth £20,000 and Undergraduate International Scholarship worth £100,000.

Number of Scholarships: Total 35 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Citizens of India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Spain, Italy, Greece or Cyprus are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for an award, you will need to meet the criteria below:

Be a permanent resident of India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Spain, Italy, Greece or Cyprus

Apply for an undergraduate programme at Lancaster University Management School

Have met all entry requirements by the 31st August

Be assessed as EU or Overseas for fees purposes

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

University will automatically consider you for the above awards as part of our standard undergraduate application process, and if you are awarded a scholarship we will be in touch with you directly. The successful recipients will be hand-selected by our admissions team, based on strength of application and merit.

