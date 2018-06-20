Susan Richmond Scholarship for UK, EU or International Students in UK, 2018

The University of Sussex is inviting applications for Susan Richmond Scholarship. This masters scholarship is available for a female UK, EU or international SPRU student returning to higher education and includes a £10,000 tuition fee reduction.

The University of Sussex is a public research university in Falmer, Sussex, England. Its campus is located in the South Downs National Park and is a short distance away from Central Brighton.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.
Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: July 1, 2018
Course Level: Scholarship is available for pursuing master’s programme.
Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.
Scholarship Award: £10,000 tuition fee reduction.
Nationalities: Female UK, EU and international students are eligible to apply.
Number of Scholarships: There is only one scholarship available.
Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship, you must have received and accepted an offer of a full-time place on one of the following Master’s courses in SPRU: Energy Policy MSc, Project Management MSc, Science and Technology Policy MSc, Strategic Innovation Management MSc and Sustainable Development MSc. Students must also:
Be a woman returning to higher education after at least three years away from a study
Have a first-class undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification.
English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:
The mode of applying is online.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

