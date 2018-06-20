MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Manager, Investor Communications – Apply Now

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

Job Title: Manager, Investor CommunicationsJob Description

To implement plans aimed at enhancing the reputation of MTN in line with Corporate Affairs strategy.

Coordinate activities related to communication with media and key external stakeholders and communicating key messages in relevant media channels.

Analyse and evaluate the media interactions, and recommend approaches for enhancing the effectiveness of media interactions as required.

Assist in developing, executing and managing corporate communication plans, programs and activities towards the generation of adequate levels of public awareness about MTN and its operations, in local and international markets and ensure a professional corporate image is maintained.

Build internal understanding of how financial and investor communications can help achieve business objectives and drive financial brand of the company

Interfaces regularly with CFO and senior management to maintain complete understanding of corporate strategy

Coordinate with other functions to ensure consistent messaging to media.

Collaborate with the all communications social media teams to present unified messages on all external channels

Work in close collaboration with Investor relations, Finance and the Company Secretariat, and would be part of the Corporate Affairs team ensuring consistency, clarity and timing of messaging across all channels whilst being cognisant of the time line requirements and sensitivities of the Stock exchange.

Champion customer centric culture across the organization

Proactively support and contribute to the success of customer oriented initiatives e.g. Know Your Customer driven by other business units

Identify and flag opportunities to deliver business value through partnership with Ecosystem Partners

Identify and flag opportunities to partner with critical high value customers to enhance MTN’s financial brand

Identify and flag opportunities to drive and elevate financial brand awareness

Assist in developing wide corporate communications structures and systems that enable the effective dissemination and collation of information from stakeholders (including electronic medium –websites, periodic newsletter, newspaper, etc).

Identify and champion the use of innovative media formats (videos, podcasts, and social media) to bring financial and investor community’s attention to areas of brand differentiation and competitive advantage.

Deliberately select most beneficial channel mix depending on audience and desired outcomes based on a solid understanding of channel benefits and options, including emerging media.

Maintain effective working relationship with financial and business media representatives in order to enhance the overall presence and perceived relevance of MTN’s financial brand.

Develop and maintain positive relationship with relevant senior media representatives both locally and internationally on behalf of MTNN, interacting with MTNN Senior Management on broad media relation issues.

Effectively communicate metrics and progress to target audiences.

Must support message development and the communication of MTN’s investment strategy, business and operating results to the media and other external stakeholders, proactively drive the financial brand of the company using traditional and electronic media, and monitor media to flag potential stakeholder issues.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree from a reputable University.

Master’s Degree /Professional Qualifications which demonstrate intellectual rigour are an advantage.

Experience:

Minimum 6 years’ work experience in corporate communications and/or related field

Good understanding of mobile telecoms industry advantageous/preferred

Demonstrated experience with advanced writing, editing and/or publishing

Demonstrated experience leveraging contemporary communication tools and techniques

Training:

Quality on-the – job training and advanced corporate communications/content development training

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Sc or HND

Application Closing Date

3rd July, 2018.

How to Apply

3rd July, 2018.

