MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : General Manager, Enterprise Sales – APPLY NOW

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: General Manager, Enterprise SalesJob Description

Oversee and direct MTN Nigeria’s Enterprise Sales Team within the framework of an agreed sales strategy and to meet operational targets for revenues, profitability and customer satisfaction.

Drive increase in Shareholder return by ensuring that ES Processes are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (E.g. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Champion/Sponsor review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimisation, business optimisation etc), to drive efficiency gains to ensure at least 5% reduction in Divisional budget year-on-year.

Champion Contract negotiations to reduce cost and drive MTNN Value Creation Philosophy

Assess resource requirements for the department and develop budget for the Business ES Sales function and regularly monitor resources of the department ensuring they are allocated and utilized in a cost effective and financially disciplined manner and in line with budget provisions and new markets.

Identify viable business opportunities trends with strong supporting business case imperative to outputs, strategic business and industry-related research and analysis.

Assess resource requirements for the department, propose budget for Enterprise Sales function and actively monitor the approved budget, ensuring it is used in accordance with MTN expenditure regulations.

Regularly monitor and review resources of the department ensuring they are allocated and utilized in a cost effective and financially disciplined manner and in line with budget provisions.

Provide sales performance data to support management decision-making and conduct analysis in order to manage performance levels of sales against market developments and corporative objectives.

Develop and implement reseller agreements, distribution strategies and other sale opportunities.

Review Enterprise Sales performance/market information, provide executive management with timely feedback on response actions in keeping in line with set business objective and goals and develop contingency plans as required to address shortfalls or excesses.

Serve MTNN’s customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Partner effectively with MTNN’s critical high value customers to enhance MTN’s Corporate Brand

Develop and implement an effective account management strategy which includes contact strategies, account development planning and sales pipelines.

Improve MTNN’s Net Promoters Score

Develop strategies and champion customer centric culture across the organization and develop/reform relationships with MTNN’s internal and external customers to transform the MTNN’s revenue.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Provide technical leadership /advice in the formulation and development of Enterprise Sales policies and guidelines and ensure compliance of operations of the department with MTN policies and procedures.

Develop and implement plans in support of approved Enterprise Solutions strategies, ensuring an effective method of monitoring related initiatives is deployed as well as providing regular management reports on the plans.

Develop Enterprise Sales strategies and initiatives to meet targets in alignment with the division /MTN corporate strategy and in response to events or changes impacting departmental activities.

Drive and manage the Enterprise Solutions Sales team to meet and beat revenue and new business targets and ensure integrated channel management, supported by appropriate systems such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Provide thought leadership and advice on the creation/adoption of a framework to integrate business analysis and planning into MTNN’s engagements and identify /create distinct competitive advantages for the organization through strategic use of information.

Plan and develop framework and strategies for delivering information/analytics solutions to key stakeholders and leading the design and oversight of business intelligence and reporting tools.

Lead and collaborate with other business units in the development of business models for use in MTNN and develop measurement strategies to support ongoing strategy development and project optimization.

Ensure full compliance with telecommunications license provisions, sector regulations and competition laws.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Identify, evaluate and track the development needs and performance of Enterprise Sales staff, providing opportunities for staff to meet sales targets, build on the company’s investment in their training and improve productivity.

Coach and mentor the Enterprise Sales team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of all related job requirements and accountabilities and leverage human resources career development programs for staff career development.

Provide leadership and direction in the operations, leading team to deliver on respective business targets and improve overall performance of the department.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Deliver business value through partnership with MTNN’s Ecosystem Partners

Support the sale of complex communications solutions in large corporate customer organizations (consultative-based selling) by developing effective counterpart relationship

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Regional travel

Experience & Training

Education:

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

A first degree in Business Administration, Marketing or any other relevant discipline

An advanced degree preferably in a business related discipline (e.g. MSc , MBA, etc) will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 12 years’ experience in Sales including:

Senior management track record of 3 years or more; with at least 3 years in relevant sector/ industry as per relevant role

Experience working in a global/multinational enterprise (understanding emerging markets advantageous)

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies

Experience in managing a national sales force

Experience in developing sales strategies and performance metrics

Commercial experience in relevant sector

Experience in identifying new markets

Corporate sales experience is a plus

Training:

Sales Leadership and management

Persuasion and Negotiation

Strategic Agility

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Sc or HND

Application Closing Date

3rd July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

