MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Application Support Engineer – APPLY NOW

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

Job Title: Application Support EngineerJob Description

Responsible for the development of new applications, maintenance, support and upgrades to existing in-house developed applications. Involve in the investigation and analysis of user problems, application bugs, monitoring, reconciliation and subsequent problem resolution and technical testing of patches and solutions.

Ensure business growth, value created & cost-effectiveness achieved by process optimization, new initiatives and improved operations/ways of work etc.

Assist in developing maintenance plans per application and carry out the maintenance of applications, re-configuring, building and testing components in accordance with OLAs and SLAs.

Ensure Code applications is in accordance with good security coding practices to ensure the application is free of most common coding vulnerabilities.

Create and execute technical test plans for operational and bug fixes.

Participate in transitions of the application or technical architecture, design and development components into production environment

Ensure the integrity of the solutions delivered into production environment.

Perform reconciliations, proactive monitoring and ensure adequate service controls are in place.

Must ensure customer experience of the services offered on the different platforms within expected Service Levels.

Work with teams and departments external to the immediate team e.g. solution delivery, business users, infrastructure teams, vendors and other developers, to make sure that the configuration and custom components meet application requirements and performance goals.

Development and deployment of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for seamless integration between applications.

Development and deployment of bespoke applications as may be required to support the business needs.

Automate business processes into a solution in a manner that productivity and efficiency are enhanced.

Application development using a range of technologies

PL/SQL and RDBMS development.

Exposure to typical Mobile Telecommunications applications

UNIX shell scripting.

Design and develop reconciliation and performance tuning routines

Develop and process archiving routines.

Monitoring and reporting system performance identifying exceptions and unusual trends.

Job Condition:

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training

First degree in Computer Science or any related discipline

3 – 7 years of experience in an area of specialisation; with experience with working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Incident Management

IT Security

Cyber Crime Defender

ISO 27001:2013 Foundation

Cyber Security Certification

Training:

Formal training in software development, support and maintenance principles, technology architecture and systems integration.

Specific training on application development tools and programming languages, troubleshooting and performance tuning.

Minimum qualification

B.Ed, B.Eng, B.Sc, B.Tech or HND

Application Closing Date

27th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

