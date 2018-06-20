JCvaxe Technology Concepts Job Vacancy : Marketing Executive – Apply Now

JCvaxe Technology Concepts is a registered IT maintenance firm that renders computer Sale,repairs, networking and other IT solution for various organizations. Our services cover both software installation and hardware troubleshooting and repairs.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveRole/Responsibilities

The key role/responsibilities are divided into two:

Building the Business-sales, coverage, display, competitive pricing.

Building the Organization Capabilities- training, coaching, effective working tools and effective work environment.

Other Responsibilities:

Responsible for delivery/exceeding target sales for distributor organization.

Monitoring and driving sales on a regular basis.

Motivating and driving sales team for target achievement.

Ensures all the different types of the organizations brands are always available in every store.

Ensures the organizations brands (in every store) have advantage over competition – in display, visibility and pricing.

Responsible for training sales reps.

Product development and sales of company product.

Manage distributor sales resources.

Market Expansion & Penetration:

Ensuring coverage of the entire market.

Identification of the new dealers/ Wholesalers & introducing them to the Branch Manager.

Ensuring that the product is available & visible throughout his assigned territory.

Good understanding of the market & competition.

Skills/Qualifications

Financial Planning and Strategy, Marketing Concepts, Positioning, People Management, Territory Management, Sales Planning, Competitive Analysis, Understanding the Customer, Product Development, Client Relationships, Creative Services.

Application Closing Date

15th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Note to: jcvtech105@yahoo.com

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)