International Welcome Scholarships at Golden Gate University in USA, 2018

The Golden Gate University is inviting applications for International Welcome Scholarships. These scholarships are available for pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degree programme.

Golden Gate University is a private, nonsectarian university in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1901, GGU specializes in educating professionals through its schools of law, business, taxation, and accounting.All graduate level applicants whose first (native) language is not English must satisfy the English language requirement to qualify for admission.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: Open

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award:

Cumulative GPA

(bachelor’s or master’s degree) Scholarship Amount

(one-time)

3.30 or higher USD $2,000

3.00 to 3.29 USD $1,000

Nationalities: Students from all over the world are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Students from all over the world are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements:

You must be a first-time student at Golden Gate University

You must be a graduate degree-seeking student

You must be enrolled as a full-time student beginning in Fall 2018, Spring 2019, or Summer 2019 semester

Offer applies only to F-1 visa students. J-1 visa students do not qualify

Offer does not apply to returning, continuing, or Law School students

English Language Requirements: All graduate level applicants whose first (native) language is not English must satisfy the English language requirement to qualify for admission.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Students are automatically considered for this scholarship through the admission process.

Scholarship Link

